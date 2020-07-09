  • search
    India Global Week 2020: This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming says PM Modi

    New Delhi, July 09: This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his address at the India Global Week 2020.

    Delivering a virtual address at the event attended by 5,000 participants across 30 countries, PM Modi said that in these times, it is natural to ask about the revival. It is equally natural to link India with the global revival.

    Prime Minster Narendra Modi

    Indians are natural reformers. History has shown that India has overcome every challenge, be it social or economical. On one hand, India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic. With an increased focus on peoples' health, we are equally focusing on the revival of the economy, the PM also said.

    India Global Week 2020 Highlights: India to scale up production of vaccine once available', says PM

    World-over you have seen the contribution of India's talent force. Who can forget the Indian tech industry and tech professionals. They have been showing the way for decades. India is a powerhouse of talent and is eager to contribute the PM also added.

    Now there are more opportunities for private investments in the space sector. This would mean greater access for commercial use of space tech for the benefit of the people, the PM also said.

    The pandemic has shown that India's pharmaceutical industry is an asset not just for India, but also for the rest of the world. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries, the PM said.

    India is ready to do whatever it can to further global good and prosperity. This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming, PM Modi also said.

    India has the spirit to achieve the impossible. No wonder that in India we are already seeing tree-shoots when it comes to our economy. When India talks about revival, it is revival with care, revival with compassion and revival which is sustainable-both for the environment and the economy, the PM also said.

    "As the world battles to emerge out of the shadows of Covid-19, India with its immense talent pool, its technological prowess, and growing appetite for leadership has a central role to play in global affairs. I am sure the Indian Prime Minister's message to the world will resonate with the #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World theme of India Global Week," said Manoj Ladwa, Chairman and CEO of the India Inc. Group, the UK-headquartered media house behind the annual event.

