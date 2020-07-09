India Global Week 2020 Highlights: 'This is new India and presents massive opportunities', says PM

2020-07-09New Delhi, July 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the India Global Week 2020. The event is being attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations.

Modi has recounted the steps taken by the government so far to revive Indian economy. There are opportunities in India's sunrise industries and we are opening our doors to global investors.

The event is one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation and as been themed, Be the Revival: India and a Better New World. The event would discuss ways to boost the virus hit economy.

Here are the Highlights:

This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming.

Atma Nirbhar Bharat is not about being self-contained or being closed to the world. It is about being self-sustaining and self-generating.

The pandemic has once again shown that India's Pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines especially for developing countries.

On one hand India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic. With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on the health of the economy.

In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India.

There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role. It is linked with two factors

The first one is India's talent-force. Who can forget the Indian tech industry and tech professionals! They have been showing the way for decades.India is a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute.

The second factor is India's ability to reform and rejuvenate. Indians are natural reformers! History has shown that India has overcome every challenge, be it social or economic.

India remains one of the most open economies in the world.We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunites India does today.

There are many possibilities and opportunities in various sunrise sectors in India.

Our reforms in agriculture provide a very attractive investment opportunity to invest in storage and logistics.

Reforms have taken place in the MSME sector. A booming MSME sector will also complement big industry. There are investment opportunities in the defence sector.

Now, there are more opportunities for private investment in space sector. This will mean greater access to commercial use of space tech for the benefit of people.

Thanks to technology, every penny has reached the beneficiaries directly. The relief includes: providing free cooking gas, cash in the bank accounts, free food grains to millions of people and many other things.

Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots when it comes to economic recovery.

During the last six years, India has made great gains in areas such as: total financial inclusion, record housing and infra construction, Ease of Doing Business, bold tax reforms including the GST.

When India talks of revival it is: Revival with care, Revival with compassion, Revival which is sustainable- both for the environment and the economy.