India, Germany to co-operate in civil aviation sector, Cabinet approves MoU

Among several key decisions taken during the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was approval of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Germany on Cooperation in the field of Civil Aviation.

The Union cabinet also approved MoU between India and Singapore on cooperation in the field of urban planning and development.

Enhancement of age of superannuation to 65 years of General Duty Medical Officers, Specialist Grade doctors and Teaching Medical Faculty working in Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre was also approved by the cabinet today.

Last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the enhancement of superannuation age of doctors other than doctors of the Central Health Services (CHS) falling under various Departments/ Ministries/ autonomous organisations, to 65 years. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, had then welcomed the Cabinet decision and stated that it was a very visionary and pragmatic decision that will strengthen the health services in the country.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved a corpus of Rs. 1,040 cr to National Export Insurance Account Trust to support project exports from the country that are of strategic and national importance.

Union Cabinet approves establishment of additional 6.5 MMT Strategic Petroleum Reserves at Chandikhol in Odisha and at Padur.

