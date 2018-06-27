English
  • Sports

India, Germany to co-operate in civil aviation sector, Cabinet approves MoU

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Among several key decisions taken during the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was approval of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Germany on Cooperation in the field of Civil Aviation.

    The Union cabinet also approved MoU between India and Singapore on cooperation in the field of urban planning and development.

    File photo of a Cabinet Meeting
    File photo of a Cabinet Meeting

    Enhancement of age of superannuation to 65 years of General Duty Medical Officers, Specialist Grade doctors and Teaching Medical Faculty working in Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre was also approved by the cabinet today.

    Last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the enhancement of superannuation age of doctors other than doctors of the Central Health Services (CHS) falling under various Departments/ Ministries/ autonomous organisations, to 65 years. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, had then welcomed the Cabinet decision and stated that it was a very visionary and pragmatic decision that will strengthen the health services in the country.

    Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved a corpus of Rs. 1,040 cr to National Export Insurance Account Trust to support project exports from the country that are of strategic and national importance.

    Union Cabinet approves establishment of additional 6.5 MMT Strategic Petroleum Reserves at Chandikhol in Odisha and at Padur.

    Read more about:

    union cabinet clears bill on triple talaq union cabinet narendra modi germany

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue