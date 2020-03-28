India gears up to tackle community spread of coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: The number of coronavirus cases in India have seen a sharp rise this month. The total number of positive cases stands at 873, while the death toll is at 19.

India is now fully preparing to fight the community transmission of the virus. Both the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Ministry of Health have maintained that the community spread has not taken place as yet.

India is now looking to expand its testing facilities by opening gates to private laboratories.

However the government is leaving no stone unturned and working to fight stage three of COVID-19. Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that currently his government is ready to handle with 100 cases a day. The Delhi government is working on a plan to tackle stage-3 he also said.

On Friday, Odisha had expressed concern that the virus could be advancing towards community transmission in the state. This comes after a 60 year old man with no recent travel history testing positive.

Odisha's chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said with a third confirmed case having no foreign travel history, we see the possibility of the outbreak moving into stage-3.