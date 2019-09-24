  • search
Trending Onion Price Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India Gandhi ya Indira Gandhi? Shashi Tharoor's gaffe sets Twitter abuzz

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 24: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a picture of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi waving to crowds during their visit to the Soviet Union reportedly with a false claim that it from the United States.

    Shashi Tharoor
    Shashi Tharoor

    Tharoor's post on Gandhi's US visit in 1954 was to counter Narendra Modi's mega-event at NRG Stadium in Houston with US President Donald Trump.

    "Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity," Tharoor wrote.

    After Tharoor misspelt 'Indira' as 'India,' several twitter users pointed it out the gaffe and 'India Gandhi' soon became a trending hashtag on the platform. Some were even quick in pointing that picture was not from USA 1954 but Moscow 1956.

    More INDIRA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    indira gandhi shashi tharoor

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue