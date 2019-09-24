India Gandhi ya Indira Gandhi? Shashi Tharoor's gaffe sets Twitter abuzz

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 24: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a picture of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi waving to crowds during their visit to the Soviet Union reportedly with a false claim that it from the United States.

Tharoor's post on Gandhi's US visit in 1954 was to counter Narendra Modi's mega-event at NRG Stadium in Houston with US President Donald Trump.

"Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity," Tharoor wrote.

After Tharoor misspelt 'Indira' as 'India,' several twitter users pointed it out the gaffe and 'India Gandhi' soon became a trending hashtag on the platform. Some were even quick in pointing that picture was not from USA 1954 but Moscow 1956.

That is Moscow. Same Moscow which sent millions of rubles to Mrs. Indira Gandhi and her cabinet ministers.



Same Moscow which paid and controlled CWC to impose emergency.



Same Moscow which Mrs. Gandhi almost sold India to.



You can watch #TheTashkentFiles to know more. https://t.co/GSaRXUnPRg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 24, 2019

Pic 1:-☺️

▪️The Pic is not from US, it's from Moscow

▪️The Pic is not of 1954, it's of 1956.

▪️She's not India Gandhi, She's Indira Gandhi



Pic 2:- 😁

▪️According to Shashi Tharoor Sir Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954.



Do Some basic fact check before Spreading ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cA5LXtOQTT — Sujay Raj (@Sujay__Raj) September 23, 2019

Indira becomes India and

Russia becomes US for him during after hours. 😁 pic.twitter.com/XLjXuHz3z2 — Gita S. Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@GitaSKapoor) September 24, 2019

👉The pic is not from US, it's from Moscow (then USSR, now Russia)

👉The pic is not of 1954, it's of 1956

👉She's not India Gandhi, she's Indira Gandhi



Do some basic fact checks before spreading Fake News, Mr Farrago @ShashiTharoor 🤣😭😂 pic.twitter.com/YAGJ1xovJa — Pratik Shinde patil (@pratik_shinde17) September 23, 2019

@ShashiTharoor Nehru was a part of USSR president Nikita khurushchev rally in 1956 Moscow who was newly elected in Russia this huge turnout for him not Nehru.

Indira Gandhi not India Gandhi also accompanied him



Don't misguide people of India.#TuesdayMotivation #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/d0i8Vwf4G9 — Sandeep Rajliwal (@Srajliwalbjp) September 24, 2019

And you wanted to be Secretary General of UN! In that concentration camp called USSR they forced people to keep India on their side! No wonder Nehru and Indira followed USSR! People of India are not Morons to believe you like INC leaders ! @Aabhas24 @prafullaketkar @ShefVaidya https://t.co/GX1HdKFpdV — Manjunath (@Manjnath1960) September 24, 2019

Sir Also this is not "India Gandhi". Indira Gandhi Khan #shashitharoor https://t.co/2Nua6UiusZ — Ashu (@ashwini_barik) September 24, 2019