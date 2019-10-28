Indian and French soldiers during joint exercise Shakti 2016

As part of Exercise Shakti-2019, French troops arrived in India on October 26 for training with their Indian counterparts. The bilateral training exercise will be conducted at Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.

Indian and French army men in Indo-French Army Exercises Shakti 2013 in Grenoble

A contingent of the Sikh Regiment of Sapta Shakti Command will represent the Indian Army in the exercise, while the French Army delegation comprises troops from the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of 6th Armoured Brigade. The bilateral exercise will be conducted from October 31 to November 13.

File photo of a joint military exercise

"The joint exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in the backdrop of semi-desert terrain under United Nations mandate. The training will focus primarily on high degree of physical fitness, sharing of drill at tactical level and learning of best practices from each other," the spokesperson said.

Indian and French soldiers during joint exercise Shakti 2016 in the range of Mahajan

The drill will culminate with a 36-hour validation exercise which will involve neutralisation of terrorists in a village hideout, the official added. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and inter-operability between the two armies.