India, France ink 14 pacts to boost security, nuclear energy

India and France inked 14 pacts to boost cooperation, including security, nuclear energy in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

After a 90-minute long meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron and delegation-level talks between the two sides, 14 agreements have been signed between two countries. French and Indian companies signed contracts worth 13 billion euros ($16 billion) on the first day of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India, the French presidency said in a statement.

PM Modi said, "We want our (India & France) youth to know each other's countries, in this direction we have signed two agreements today."

PM Modi lauded the common democratic value both nations cherish. He said, "Liberty, equality and fraternity not only echo in France but are also deeply embedded in India's constitution."

"Our strategic partnership is 20-year-old but we have centuries-old spiritual relationship.," he added. PM Modi welcomed investments in the Defence sector from France under 'Make In India'.

French President Emmanuel Macron, said, "India and France have decided to work together to deal with threats of terrorism and radicalisation."

