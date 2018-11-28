India in fix over opening of Kartarpur corridor as Pakistan once again deceives it

New Delhi, Nov 28: Pakistan has been on the expected lines during the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor when Pakistan prime minister has not forgotten to mention Jammu and Kashmir in his speech. He also wished a change in regime in India in 2019 general elections but the most unfortunate part was the presence of a Khalistani radical during the ceremony.

At the time of laying of foundation stone for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib corridor in Pakistan's Kartarpur, Khalistani terrorist Gopal Chawla was seen with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. His presence with Imran Khan raises several questions. Chawla was earlier seen with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Indian government has not given any response on this issue so far but in response to the reference to 'Kashmir' by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Official Spokesperson said: "It is deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of the Sikh community to develop a Kartarpur corridor by making unwarranted reference to Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India."

The spokesperson said that Pakistan is reminded that it must fulfil its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross-border terrorism from territories under its control.

But security experts have rejected the so-called Pakistan policy of the government when Sushant Sareen tweeted: "For whatever it's worth.. The deed is done, the country will pay a price. We will neither be able to swallow this bone nor spit it out. On the first day itself, the Paks have shown their hand by inviting a Khalistan. You don't have any policy on Pakistan."

Sareen said that just for some political gains, the government must not compromise with the security of the nation and the government policy is also questioned that on what capacity Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is involved on Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Political analysts say that such political posturing in the election year will continue as it is not only failure on part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party but also on the Congress which is resorting to provocation as one of its minister in the Punjab government has reached Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. The Pakistan PM is speaking his mind against India but Indian leader is not only justifying his decision but also praising the Pakistan Prime Minister.

The government is being accused of taking the decision in haste on the issue as it needed lots of preparation when Pakistan is looking for an opportunity to incite Khalistani radicals in Punjab and one incidence had already happened which forced the Punjab chief minister to refuse to go to Pakistan.

There are reports several ISI operatives active in the UK to fan the Khalistan movement in India and cause unrest in Punjab once again which was peaceful from long. Sources said that actually, Kartarpur Corridor has been a trap for the government of India that it could not have denied and Pakistan succeeded in their game plan and whatever was left was done by Punjab minister and former BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.