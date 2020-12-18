YouTube
    India expects further talks will ease tensions with China at LAC

    New Delhi, Dec 18: India expressed hope that more discussions with China will help both sides to come to an acceptable solution for complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

    Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava

    The two sides continue to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and these discussions have helped enhance their understanding of each other's positions, Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said.

    While no information on the next date of the military commander level talks was given, Srivastava said that, "it s our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquillity as early as possible."

    Friday, December 18, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
