YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India-EU Summit will strengthen economic linkages with Europe, says PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: Ahead of the India-EU Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the dialogue will further strengthen New Delhi's economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe.

    India-EU Summit will strengthen economic linkages with Europe, says PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    After 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement. The deal came through a day ahead of their virtual summit which is aimed at further broadbasing ties on a range of areas including trade, investment and defence.

    "Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe," the prime minister tweeted.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue