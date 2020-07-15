India-EU Summit: Our focus should be on the pandemic, terrorism, says PM Modi

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the India-EU summit at 4.30 pm via video conferencing. The summit is aimed at strengthening the ties between India and the European Union on a number of areas such as trade, defence, investment to name a few. President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are heading the EU delegation during the summit.

    India-EU Summit: PM Modi gets EU pat for fight against COVID-19

    Here are the Highlights:

    • I am all for strengthening our partnership. We need to apply a strategic partnership and have an action oriented agenda says PM Modi.
    • Both India and EU respect institutional institutions, freedom, transparency. We share universal values says PM Modi.
    • Our focus should be on the pandemic, terrorism, PM Modi says at India-EU summit.
    • We are facing a pandemic and have great challenges. In such times, the India-EU relationship becomes very important. We can play a great role says PM Modi.
    • We both share universal values such as democracy, pluralism, inclusivity, freedom, multilateraism, transparency
    • We are both facing the Covid challenge
    • We have accelerated the access for COVID-19 tools says PM Modi.
    • India believes in multilateralism says PM Modi
    • India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become more clear in the situation that the world is in today, says PM
    • I am committed to expand ties with European Union; We must adopt long-term strategic perspective to boost ties: PM Modi
    • The discussions will take place and the opening remarks by the three leaders, including PM Modi have concluded.

