    India ensured that has been no starvation says Piyush Goyal

    New Delhi, May 15: We have gone through the entire three months without a single person starving. This is not just the effort of the Centre or state governments, but it is the effort of all Indians, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said.

    During the keynote address at the global online conference on COVID-19, Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi organised by The School of Management of Bennett University, part of the Times Group, he said, "if one was to research on how different nations responded to the Spanish Flu, 100 years ago, those that focused on lives and health of people, be it with limited resources at that point, progressed much faster and became prosperous. Those that only focused on their economies suffered."

    When on a flight, you are advised to tie your seat belt before you help others. We ensured that India's requirements are taken care of. We also ensured that the seat belt is tied for the people across the globe with supply of medicines to 120 countries, he also said.

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 12:21 [IST]
