‘India emerging as a refinery hub with refining more than its demand’: PM Modi in Kerala

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27: In his second visit to Kerala in less than a fortnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Rs 16,500 crore Integrated Refinery Expansion Project of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Kochi.

The integrated refinery is a modern expansion complex and would transform the Kochi Refinery as the largest PSU refinery in the country with world class standards.

Addressing the people of Kochi, PM Modi said, " Bharat Petroleum's Kochi Refinery has played a critical role in popularising the clean fuel of LPG among masses in Kerala and neighbouring states over the last more than 50 years of its existence. I recall, in my childhood and youth years, when I had seen many mothers struggling with the firewood stove in the kitchen. Ever since, I had always thought of improving their situation and providing healthy kitchens to the mothers and sisters of India."

"To cut down on import of crude oil, government has taken decisive steps towards reducing imports by 10% and saving the precious foreign exchange," said PM Modi.

"Over one crore customers have given up LPG subsidy, which has helped many to dump firewood.

Also, by doubling the LPG production, the Kochin refinery will make a great contribution towards Ujjwala," said PM Modi in Kochi.