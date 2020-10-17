India demands a simultaneous withdrawal at friction points along LAC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 17: During the last military commander level talks, China had insisted that India vacate the southern bank positions first. India on the other hand demanded that the both banks be vacated by both the sides to mutually agreed positions.

Sources tell OneIndia that India is looking for a comprehensive disengagement that covers all friction points. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar whole addressing a conclave hinted that that something was on. He said that discussions are on and what is going on is something confidential between us and the Chinese.

China insists that they want peace, but are unable to explain the massive troops build up, the source cited above said. This has led to a trust deficit, the official said, while adding that the situation still remains volatile and anything could happen. However it is important to continue talking the official also noted.

India-China agree to maintain dialogue, communication through military, diplomatic channels

India is insisting that there is a simulteneous withdrawal of troops from the Pangong North Bank. Both India and China have exchanged proposals on the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

These proposals were reviewed at a meeting of Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. China had during the corps commander level talks conveyed to India its new disengagement proposal. Sources tell OneIndia that the matter is under discussion and a decision regarding the same would be taken soon.

It may be recalled that the disengagement proposal was made earlier as well. However the same was stalled as the Chinese PLA refused to completely disengage from several friction points along the LAC such as Depsang Y Junction, norther bank of Pangong Tso and Gogra Post.

After the military commander level talks held on Monday, India and China said that both sides held that discussions were constructive and marked by enhanced understanding of each other's positions. India and China agree to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. It was agreed at Sino-India talks to maintain dialogue for mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible, the Indian Army also said.

China on the other hand said that the talks were positive and constructive. The two sides had a sincere and in-depth exchange of views and enhanced understanding of each other's positions on the disengagement of their front line troops along the Line of Actual.

Control in the western sector of the India-China border, a joint press statement issued by Beijing said.

"Both sides are of the view that the meeting was positive and constructive, and agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement read.

It also added that both sides have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution and disengage as early as possible.

India looking for comprehensive disengagement covering all friction points along LAC

During the talks made it clear that it wants a complete de-escalation plan in the whole of eastern Ladakh. These would include the friction points at Chushul, Pangong Tso and Gogra Hotsprings. Further desolation has also been sought at Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie, where there is a heavy PLA build up. However the PLA continues to insist that the Indian troops vacate the tactical heights which was pre-emptively occupied on the ridge line stretching from Thakung on the south bank of Pangong Tso, Rezang La and Reqin La.