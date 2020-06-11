  • search
    India 'definitely' not in community spread stage, says ICMR

    New Delhi, June 11: The ICMR on Thursday said that India was "definitely" not in the community transmission stage.

    "For such a large country, prevalence is so low, less than 1 percent in smaller districts slightly higher in cities and containment zones. So India is definitely not in community transmission stage. We have ramped up testing and we have very calibrated guidelines. We have capacity to do up to 2 lakh tests a day," the statement said.

    india coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 17:29 [IST]
