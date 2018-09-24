India congratulates the victorious Maldives leader in the third presidential polls

New Delhi, Sep 24: Amid deteriorating relations between India and Maldives allegedly due to the growing influence of China in the island country, the democratic process of electing the President has completed in the country. The country is set to have a new President soon. The government congratulated the emerging leader of the country.

External affairs ministry said, "We welcome the successful completion of the third Presidential election process in the Maldives which, according to preliminary information, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won. We heartily congratulate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on his victory and hope that the Election Commission will officially confirm the result at the earliest."

"This election marks not only the triumph of democratic forces in the Maldives, but also reflects the firm commitment to the values of democracy and the rule of law. In keeping with our 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, India looks forward to working closely with the Maldives in further deepening our partnership," said the ministry.