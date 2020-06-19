India confirms Jaishankar’s participation in trilateral with China and Russia

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 19: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will take part in the foreign minister level trilateral RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting on June 23.

Jaishankar will interact with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi through video conferencing, New Delhi has confirmed.

The meet would be a crucial one as it comes in the wake of the tensions between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control. The meeting is an important one and comes in the wake of talks being held at the military level as well.

All eyes would be on this meet. Sources tell OneIndia, that the issue pertaining to the border tensions is likely to be raised by India. Talks are on at the military level and the diplomatic channels have already been opened up. Jaishankar is likely to raise the issue relating to the prevailing situation, the source also said.

Amidst the multiple intrusions and the death of 20 Indian soldiers, India has ramped up its military readiness along the Indo-China border.

Meanwhile New Delhi has said peace on border with China is essential for ties to grow, India as said as the stand-off continues.

The meeting is significant as Russia, the current RIC chair has shown interest in ensuring dialogue at a time, when India and China are at logger heads. "The existence of the RIC is an undisputable reality, firmly fixed on the world map. As for the current stage of the trilateral cooperation, there are no indications that it might be frozen," Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev had tweeted.