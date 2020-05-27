India conducts over 1.16 lakh COVID-19 tests in 24 hours; Highest in a single day

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 27: A number of 1,16,041 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country which is highest in a single day so far.

Whereas, the total number of 32,42,160 samples have been tested in India for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, with 6,387 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark on Wednesday.

With a testing rate of over 10,000 per million Jammu & Kashmir has now become number one in the country in the number of sample testing.

The importance of testing

Testing for COVID-19 gives us a clear understanding of the pandemic.

We can make ourselves ready according to the risks it poses in different populations if testing is done properly.

Testing allows identifying infected individuals, guiding the medical treatment that they receive.

Testing enables the isolation of those infected and the tracing and quarantining of their contacts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are the worst-hit states by the virus as Maharashtra is having a number of 54,758 positive coronavirus cases where the later one registers 17,728 cases.

The domestic flights resumed on May 25 after closed for about two months as the country is going through the lockdown 4.0 with several relaxations.

After the end of Lockdown 4.0 on May 31, the Centre may leave it to the states and Union territories to decide on future restrictions, to be imposed in their respective jurisdictions.

Country's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,51,767. 4,337 people lost life due to the fatal virus while 64,425 people who have been treated and discharged.