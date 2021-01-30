India condemns vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the United States

Explained: What will be Joe Biden's salary as he holds world's most powerful office

New Delhi, Jan 30:

New Delhi, Jan 30: In a recent development, India strongly condemned the vandalisation of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in California, describing it a "malicious act" against the "universally respected icon of peace and justice".

The 6-feet tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California on Thursday, triggering widespread outrage among Indian-Americans across the country.

Deploring the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the US Department of State has expressed the hope that perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible.

Gifted by the Indian government, the statue was installed in the city of Davis four years ago amid protests from anti-Gandhi and anti-India organisations.

In a statement, MEA said, "On 28 Jan'21, Mahatma Gandhi statue at Central Park in City of Davis, California was vandalised by unknown persons. Statue was a gift by Government of India in '16. The Government strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice."

The statue is being removed and will be stored in a safe place until it can be evaluated, said Davis City councilman Lucas Frerichs. The ministry said that the Indian Embassy in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Department of State for a thorough investigation.

"Mayor of Davis deeply regretted the incident and informed that they have initiated an investigation. The US Department of State has conveyed that this act of vandalism is unacceptable," the statement read.