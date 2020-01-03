India condemns attack at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pak, MEA call upon govt to take immediate action

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 03: An angry mob on Friday evening pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

Accordig to the initial reports, the agitated mob was led by the family of a boy named Mohammad Hassan, who had allegedly abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur and converted her, the girl is the daughter of gurdwara's pathi.

The Sikh girl was reportedly kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.

The Nankana Sahib Gurdwara is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev ji where the mob stormed today. The Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video which, he said, showed an angry Muslim mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib.

Sirsa took on to Twitter and wrote, "Live footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan today. The MEA stated that the members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

The MEA has condemned the act saying, "India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community."

Pakistan resorts to first ceasefire violation of 2020

"Strong action must be taken against miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurudwara & attacked members of minority Sikh community. In addition, Govt of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect & preserve sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara," the MEA stated.

The local Police reached at the scene of the incident to control the agitated mob.