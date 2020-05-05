India close to making crucial drug to treat coronavirus

New Delhi, May 05: India is now a step closer to make a key drug to treat COVID-19. The Hyderabad based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology has synthesised the key materials for Remdesivir.

This is the first step to develop the active pharmaceutical ingredient in a drug. IICT has also started technology demonstrations for drug manufacturers such as Cipla so that the manufacturing can begin in India. Remdesivir, which is manufactured by Gilead Sciences is the first drug to treat COVID-19 and has been approved in emergency use in the US based on clinical data.

Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan in a statement said that synthesis of KSMs has been achieved by CSIR-IICT and that technology demonstrations to Indian industry is happening. With regard to Favipiravir, which is another promising drug, CSIR is working with the private sector for clinical trials and also a possible launch in India.