India-China WMCC meet: Both sides agree to resolve outstanding issues expeditiously, says MEA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 20: India and China on Thursday agreed to resolve outstanding issues in an "expeditious manner" and in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said after the two sides held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

    MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the two sides had a "candid and in-depth" exchange of views on the existing situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    The virtual talks were held under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs.

    "The two sides were in agreement that restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

    He said both sides reaffirmed to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC in the western sector in accordance with the agreements reached between the two foreign ministers as well as Special Representatives (SRs).

