India-China tensions: Corps Commander-level talks to be held in next 2-3 days

    New Delhi, Sep 18: India & China to hold Corps Commander level talks in next 2-3 days amid the rising tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    The agenda & issues to be raised by the Indian side in the meeting were discussed & finalised during a high-level meeting attended by NSA Ajit Doval & Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat: Top Govt sources

    India is likely to press for simultaneous disengagement and de-escalation by the Chinese side in the Eastern Ladakh sector during the meeting of two Corps Commanders: Top Government sources.

    Indian and Chinese Brigade Commander and Commanding Officers interacted on Thursday for 3 hours from 11 am to 2 pm and the status quo continues.

    Earlier, Singh, as well as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held talks with their respective Chinese counterparts in Moscow, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

