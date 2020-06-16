India-China standoff: Violence result of China's attempt to change status quo, says MEA

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 16: In its first comment on the clash, the external affairs ministry said the violent face-off happened "as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there".

"India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He added that senior commanders had a meeting to on June 6 wherein they agreed on a process of de-escalation.

"While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley, the statement said.

"On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," it added.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," the statement further added.

"We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

One officer and 2 jawans of the Indian Army have been martyred at the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The incident took place during a violent stand off last night between India and China. Senior military officials of the two sides are meeting to defuse the situation.

The Indian Army has said that there have been casualties on both sides, during the face off with China.

After reports said that an Indian Army officer and two jawans have lost their lives at the Galwan Valley, the Army later clarified that there have been casualties on both sides.