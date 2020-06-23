Once again Rahul Gandhi targets Centre; Questions if China occupied India

New Delhi, June 23: Ever since the violent clash between the Indian and the Chinese army took place last week that resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen slamming the centre, questioning if Indian land has been occupied by the Chinese.

In his recent tweet, Gandhi posted a picture of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh where the stand-off with China began last month. It is reportedly said that the image was originally captured by former prime minister and his father late Rajiv Gandhi.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "We stand united against the Chinese invasion. Has China occupied Indian land?".

However, minutes Rahul Rahul Gandhi took tow Twitter, BJP President JP Nadda slammed him of trying to "divide the nation" and "demoralise" the armed forces during crucial situations.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "First, Congress signs MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?".

On Monday, Gandhi said that he wanted to know why is China busy praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid tension in bilateral ties and fight over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan region.

"China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?" Gandhi posted.

Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi, accusing him of surrendering India's territory to China. He quoted PM Modi in one of his tweets last week wherein, at the all-party meeting, the Prime Minister had asserted that Chinese troops did not intrude Indian territory.

Also, in just a week after the violent face-off, top military officials from the two sides held a marathon meeting on Monday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in a bid to ease tensions and thinning military build-up on both sides of the border.