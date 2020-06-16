India-China standoff LIVE: US 'closely monitoring' border issue

  • search
    New Delhi, June 16: Chinese troops suffered 43 casualties during the face-off with the Indian Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley region of Eastern Ladakh, in the most serious escalation between the two countries along the border in five decades.

    India-China standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss situation with PM Modi

    "Indian intercepts reveal that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off in the Galwan Valley," ANI said quoting sources.

    ANI further reported that an increase in chopper activity has been observed on the Chinese side of the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by their troops during the face-off.

    Here are the live updates:

    9:03 AM, 17 Jun
    India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs said. “Senior Commanders had a productive meeting on 6th June 2020 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level.
    9:01 AM, 17 Jun
    Meanwhile an Indian Army statement said that the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan areas where they clashed on the night of June 15-16. While India lost 20 soldiers, including a colonel, there are chances that the casualty rate may rise. This is because many are injured.
    8:58 AM, 17 Jun
    While there is official confirmation still awaited, reports suggest that there could have been 43 Chinese casualties following the violent physical skirmish in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh on Monday. While several outlets in China had confirmed that there were casualties on the Chinese side, none had put a number to it. However, the radio intercepts picked up by India indicate that there were 43 casualties on the Chinese side.
    8:16 AM, 17 Jun
    The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, which border China, in view of the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, an official said on Tuesday.
    8:14 AM, 17 Jun
    India needs to rid two misjudgments on border situation: Global Times editorial
    8:04 AM, 17 Jun
    K Palani, 40, the soldier from Ramanathapuram who died in a clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh on Monday night, had skipped his birthday party and housewarming ceremony on June 3 to guard the country’s border.
    8:00 AM, 17 Jun
    Both India&China have expressed desire to de-escalate&we support a peaceful resolution of current situation. During their telephonic conversation on June 2, President Trump & PM Modi had discussed the situation on the India-China border: US State Department Spokesperson to ANI
    8:00 AM, 17 Jun
    We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control. We note the Indian Army has announced that 20 soldiers lost their lives, we offer our condolences to their families: US State Department Spokesperson to ANI
    8:00 AM, 17 Jun
    We're concerned about reports of violence&deaths at Line of Actual Control between India&China & urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint. We take positive note of reports that 2 countries have engaged to deescalate the situation:Associate Spox of United Nations Secy-General
    12:04 AM, 17 Jun
    This is definitely not Chinese people like me want to hear. Lives of Chinese and Indian soldiers are all precious. Indian political force that pushes those young soldiers to deadly physical clashes is responsible for their death. India must stop taking risks at border, tweets Global Times editor
    11:34 PM, 16 Jun
    A total of 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night, escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides, an Army statement said on Tuesday.
    11:34 PM, 16 Jun
    UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urged both sides to exercise "maximum restraint," his spokesperson said on Tuesday.
    10:30 PM, 16 Jun
    Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged where they had earlier clashed. As many as 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and were exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.
    10:30 PM, 16 Jun
    The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, which border China, in view of the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, an official said.
    10:29 PM, 16 Jun
    Increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley: Sources to ANI
    10:04 PM, 16 Jun
    Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off in the Galwan valley: Sources confirm to ANI
    10:03 PM, 16 Jun
    At least 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh. Casualty numbers could rise: Government Sources
    10:02 PM, 16 Jun
    9:39 PM, 16 Jun
    Unless both sides resort to non-violence and dialogue, perpetual peace might be a problem and Tibet is the reason why this tension is happening: Lobsang Sangay, President, Central Tibetan Administration on India-China face off in Galwan Valley.
    9:21 PM, 16 Jun
    Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times Hu Xijin said, "My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing."
    9:20 PM, 16 Jun
    Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "My homage & tributes to the armymen who sacrificed their lives to protect our national sovereignty."
    9:16 PM, 16 Jun
    Salute valour of Indian soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley: West Bengal CM
    9:10 PM, 16 Jun
    The Indian Army officer killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, Colonel Santosh Babu, fulfilled his father's personal dreams of serving the country and was expecting a posting to this city before making the supreme sacrifice.
    9:04 PM, 16 Jun
    We owe immeasurable debt to soldiers, officers who have been martyred for our country: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    8:51 PM, 16 Jun
    Home Minister Amit Shah has reached PM Modi's residence to discuss the India-China border situation.
    8:45 PM, 16 Jun
    Borders of India will remain intact&are intact under leadership of PM. During de-escalation process underway in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, violent face-off took place with Chinese Army. Indian Army gave befitting reply. Unfortunately, we lost our 3 army men: BJP Pres JP Nadda
    8:45 PM, 16 Jun
    China's Vice Foreign Minister, Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri meet in Beijing: ANI quotes Sources
    8:03 PM, 16 Jun
    We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: MEA
    8:03 PM, 16 Jun
    Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side: Ministry of External Affairs
    8:03 PM, 16 Jun
    SS Deswal, Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police leaves from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after attending a meeting. ITBP, along with Indian Army guards the Indo-China border.
