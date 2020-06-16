India-China standoff LIVE: Amit Shah reaches PM Modi's residence

  • search
    New Delhi, June 16: An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation in the five-week border row.

    The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear.

    India-China standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss situation with PM Modi

    Here are the live updates:

    9:21 PM, 16 Jun
    Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times Hu Xijin said, "My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing."
    9:20 PM, 16 Jun
    Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "My homage & tributes to the armymen who sacrificed their lives to protect our national sovereignty."
    9:16 PM, 16 Jun
    Salute valour of Indian soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley: West Bengal CM
    9:10 PM, 16 Jun
    The Indian Army officer killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, Colonel Santosh Babu, fulfilled his father's personal dreams of serving the country and was expecting a posting to this city before making the supreme sacrifice.
    9:04 PM, 16 Jun
    We owe immeasurable debt to soldiers, officers who have been martyred for our country: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    8:51 PM, 16 Jun
    Home Minister Amit Shah has reached PM Modi's residence to discuss the India-China border situation.
    8:45 PM, 16 Jun
    Borders of India will remain intact&are intact under leadership of PM. During de-escalation process underway in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, violent face-off took place with Chinese Army. Indian Army gave befitting reply. Unfortunately, we lost our 3 army men: BJP Pres JP Nadda
    8:45 PM, 16 Jun
    China's Vice Foreign Minister, Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri meet in Beijing: ANI quotes Sources
    8:03 PM, 16 Jun
    We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: MEA
    8:03 PM, 16 Jun
    Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side: Ministry of External Affairs
    8:03 PM, 16 Jun
    SS Deswal, Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police leaves from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after attending a meeting. ITBP, along with Indian Army guards the Indo-China border.
    7:47 PM, 16 Jun
    PM Modi-EAM Jaishankar meeting over
    7:22 PM, 16 Jun
    The CPI(M) called on the government to come out with an "authoritative statement" to explain what happened in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, and said that high-level talks should be initiated between the two nations to defuse the situation.
    7:21 PM, 16 Jun
    The Left parties on Tuesday said India and China should initiate talks to defuse tensions between the two countries in eastern Ladakh. Their remarks came after an Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.
    7:15 PM, 16 Jun
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met PM Modi.
    7:08 PM, 16 Jun
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to slain soldiers
    7:07 PM, 16 Jun
    "Our forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to retreat. In the process yesterday we have lost 3 brave Deshbhakt soldiers. 'Veer Sadgati' to the departed souls. The picture on the Chinese side is yet to emerge. It is still more huge," the BJP general secretary (organisation) tweeted.
    7:06 PM, 16 Jun
    Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh on Tuesday said Indian forces were resolute in forcing Chinese troops to "retreat" in a violent face-off in Ladakh, claiming that the loss on the adversary's side could be “still more huge".
    7:00 PM, 16 Jun
    Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area near Patrolling Point 14: Indian Army Sources
    6:46 PM, 16 Jun
    The state-run Global Times newspaper quoted the People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command spokesperson as saying that "Indian troops again crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties." It did not elaborate.
    6:45 PM, 16 Jun
    The Chinese military on Tuesday alleged that the Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region and "purposefully launched provocative attacks", leading to "severe clashes and casualties."
    6:28 PM, 16 Jun
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane leave from the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This is the second successive review meeting in a day.
    6:04 PM, 16 Jun
    Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat arrives at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
    6:02 PM, 16 Jun
    Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties: China's Global Times quotes People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command Spokesperson
    5:58 PM, 16 Jun
    One of the soldiers hailed from Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district of southern Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that he had served the Army for 22 longs years.
    5:57 PM, 16 Jun
    Hailing the sacrifice of the three Army men, DMK president M K Stalin offered his salutations to the brave men and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
    5:57 PM, 16 Jun
    Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition DMK, on Tuesday condoled the killing of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in eastern Ladakh and paid rich tributes to their supreme sacrifice.
    5:49 PM, 16 Jun
    Army Chief General M M Naravane arrives at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence.
    5:38 PM, 16 Jun
    The happening in the Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief, Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab said in a tweet.
    5:38 PM, 16 Jun
    The confrontation lasted for several hours and the disengaging happened only after midnight. A significant number of Chinese casualties was also reported.
