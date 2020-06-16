India-China standoff LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs PM Modi

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation in the five-week border row.

    The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear.

    India-China standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss situation with PM Modi

    Here are the live updates:

    3:17 PM, 16 Jun
    Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control.
    3:16 PM, 16 Jun
    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet:
    3:15 PM, 16 Jun
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.
    3:14 PM, 16 Jun
    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.
    3:14 PM, 16 Jun
    The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled.
    3:14 PM, 16 Jun
    There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same.
    3:14 PM, 16 Jun
    There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods.
    3:14 PM, 16 Jun
    The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan.

