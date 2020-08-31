India-China standoff updates: No compromise on India's sovereignty, Shringla amid tension

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 04: Amid the India-China border tension, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said there will be no compromise on India''s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and asserted that it cannot be "business as usual" in bilateral ties unless there is peace and tranquility in the border areas.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

He also said it was important that even during the difficult moments of this "crisis" India has been communicating and engaging with China.

Here are the Live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Will you ask Chinese defence minister to vacate Indian territory they've occupied? Owaisi asks Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend the meeting of the defence ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) grouping. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting the Chinese Defence Minister, General Fenghe in Moscow: Office of the Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/ldX5slo5Jw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting the Chinese Defence Minister, General Fenghe in Moscow: Office of the Defence Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to meet the Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in a short while from now: Office of the Defence Minister Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow at 9.30 IST tonight #WATCH DG Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal awards DG Commendation Rolls & Discs to soldiers for their gallant actions during faceoffs & border skirmishes in border areas that took place in May & June in Eastern Ladakh. (Video Source-ITBP) pic.twitter.com/qGFotyVAO9 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020 DG Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal awards DG Commendation Rolls & Discs to soldiers for their gallant actions during faceoffs & border skirmishes in border areas that took place in May & June in Eastern Ladakh. Our businesses can't go as usual, unless there's peace in our border areas. Normal bilateral relationship will be affected. There is a linkage b/w what's happening on border & in our larger relationship. It is evident, he further says As far as we are concerned, there will be no compromise in our sovereignty & territorial integrity. At the same time, as a responsible nation, we are always willing to talk. Our communication lines are open, he adds. It is an unprecedented situation; we have never had this kind of situation since 1962. We have lost for the first time, lives of soldiers which has not happened in the last 40 years: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on India China border issue “We have been continuous engaging with China at both the military and diplomatic levels. We are confident that we will be able to ensure that the status quo does not change and we will be able to safeguard our interests,” Army chief MM Naravane told reporters. Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing sources. "We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks," Naravane told reporters. "We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks," Naravane told reporters. "After reaching Leh yesterday, I went to different places and talked to officers and JCOs (Junior Commissioned Officers). I reviewed the situation. The morale of jawans are very high and they are ready to face any challenges. I can say that our jawans are the best," Naravane said. Naravane, who arrived in Ladakh on Thursday said the morale of the jawans are high and they are ready to face any challenge. Army Chief MM Naravane, who is visiting Leh to review the ongoing border tension with China, on Friday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "serious" and added the precautionary steps taken by the Indian Army will help in maintaining the situation. For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously been engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level: Naravane We are very sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever difference we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the current situation at LAC. The jawans are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they're fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise, says Army chief The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety &and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Defence minister Rajnath Singh appreciated steadfast support provided by Russia, consistent with India's defence and security needs and in this context, particularly noted the timely manner in which Russia had responded to requests for procurement of particular weapon systems: Ministry of Defence Raksha Mantri noted that these exercises demonstrated common interests of both countries in maritime security in Indian Ocean Region: Defence Ministry The meeting coincides with Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by Indian & Russia navies off the Straits of Malacca over the next 2 days. Amid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing himself to a meeting sought by his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the meeting of defence ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Moscow. While holding China responsible for the deteriorating border situation, the MEA said Thursday the way forward was to hold negotiations "sincerely" and that India remained committed to resolving the issue peacefully through dialogue. A war of words ensued on Thursday between India and China following the ban on more Chinese mobile apps with Beijing accusing India of violating legal interests of Chinese investors and also suggesting that India may be acting in tandem with the US on the issue. The Indian armed forces are capable of suitably dealing with China’s aggressive actions along the Line of Actual Control, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, while sternly warning Pakistan against trying to take advantage of the ongoing troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh. Amid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing himself to a meeting sought by his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the meeting of defence ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Moscow. Confirming that he would meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on September 10, foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the solution to the current India-China crisis “has to be found in the domain of diplomacy”. The Indian armed forces are capable of suitably dealing with China’s aggressive actions along the LAC, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, while sternly warning Pakistan against trying to take advantage of the ongoing troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday. A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area. Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Army's statement Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army So far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh: Indian Army Sources "Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. Days before the Chinese Army tried to carry out fresh transgressions near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh for operational deployment and they are still carrying out extensive flying there. Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has already conveyed to all the senior commanders of the Army, overseeing the operation of the frontline formations along the LAC, to keep up a significantly high state of alertness and maintain the aggressive posturing to deal with any Chinese "misadventure", sources said. Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI According to reports, China has reportedly built a surface-to-air missile near a lake, which is a part of the Kailash-Mansarovar. The Indian Army has significantly enhanced deployment of troops and weapons in all "strategic points" around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh following an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese PLA to unilaterally change the status quo in the area, authoritative sources said on Monday. The Army has also further bolstered overall surveillance mechanisms in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after foiling China''s fresh attempt to occupy an area on the southern bank of Pangong lake, they said. We are cognizant of China's rise. Being an immediate neighbour, we are directly impacted by it. India has also been rising in this period. If you have two countries with billion of people each, it's important they reach some kind of understanding & equilibrium: EAM S Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar Height occupied by Indian Army troops including a special operations battalion is south of Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Thakung. Height was lying dormant&can give strategic advantage to side which holds it for controlling the southern bank of lake&areas around: Sources told ANI. China is ready to work with its neighbors to resolve issues left over from history through friendly consultation in the spirit of building friendship and partnership said Wang. With regard to the recent China-India border dispute, Wang said that China has always been committed to maintaining stability along the China-India border and will not be the first to complicate or escalate the situation. China's Western Theatre Command said that Indian troops once again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control near the south bank of the Pangong Lake and Reqin mountain pass on Monday. A special operations battalion was recently inducted into the area & on the night of August 29-30 moved into the area & occupied the heights from where Chinese troops were present barely a few hundred meters: Sources Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Jaishankar said India has been “cognisant” of China’s rise and is impacted by it as an immediate neighbour. “But India has been rising too, and that’s equally important to remember,” he said. Asked about the Pakistan-China nexus, the minister said India factored it in while making policy. The defence ministry on Monday inked contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore for six new regiments of the indigenous Pinaka multi-launch artillery rocket systems, which have a strike range of 40-km. The six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with automated gun-aiming and -positioning system and 45 command posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T, along with 330 vehicles from BEML. In a strategically significant move, the Indian Army has occupied the height on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh which will give it an upper hand in the area. Sources said that on the night of August 29-30, a special operations battalion moved into the area and occupied the heights with Chinese troops barely a few hundred meters away. Chinese Embassy in India releases statement on India-China border situation; says, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso." Chinese Embassy in India further reads, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control & restrain frontline troops." India-China border not yet demarcated, there will always be problems: Chinese foreign minister Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts. He also said that China is ready to manage all issues through dialogue with India. Wang, who is currently on a tour of Europe, made the remarks during an ineteraction at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris on Monday.