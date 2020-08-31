India-China standoff updates: No compromise on India's sovereignty, Shringla amid tension

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 04: Amid the India-China border tension, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said there will be no compromise on India''s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and asserted that it cannot be "business as usual" in bilateral ties unless there is peace and tranquility in the border areas.

    China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

    He also said it was important that even during the difficult moments of this "crisis" India has been communicating and engaging with China.

    Rajnath Singh

    Here are the Live updates:

    10:20 PM, 4 Sep
    Will you ask Chinese defence minister to vacate Indian territory they've occupied? Owaisi asks Rajnath Singh
    10:19 PM, 4 Sep
    Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend the meeting of the defence ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) grouping.
    9:46 PM, 4 Sep
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting the Chinese Defence Minister, General Fenghe in Moscow: Office of the Defence Minister
    9:39 PM, 4 Sep
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to meet the Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in a short while from now: Office of the Defence Minister
    8:42 PM, 4 Sep
    Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow at 9.30 IST tonight
    8:40 PM, 4 Sep
    DG Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal awards DG Commendation Rolls & Discs to soldiers for their gallant actions during faceoffs & border skirmishes in border areas that took place in May & June in Eastern Ladakh.
    7:44 PM, 4 Sep
    Our businesses can't go as usual, unless there's peace in our border areas. Normal bilateral relationship will be affected. There is a linkage b/w what's happening on border & in our larger relationship. It is evident, he further says
    7:41 PM, 4 Sep
    As far as we are concerned, there will be no compromise in our sovereignty & territorial integrity. At the same time, as a responsible nation, we are always willing to talk. Our communication lines are open, he adds.
    7:40 PM, 4 Sep
    It is an unprecedented situation; we have never had this kind of situation since 1962. We have lost for the first time, lives of soldiers which has not happened in the last 40 years: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on India China border issue
    4:13 PM, 4 Sep
    “We have been continuous engaging with China at both the military and diplomatic levels. We are confident that we will be able to ensure that the status quo does not change and we will be able to safeguard our interests,” Army chief MM Naravane told reporters.
    3:43 PM, 4 Sep
    Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing sources.
    3:19 PM, 4 Sep
    "We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks," Naravane told reporters.
    3:18 PM, 4 Sep
    2:56 PM, 4 Sep
    "After reaching Leh yesterday, I went to different places and talked to officers and JCOs (Junior Commissioned Officers). I reviewed the situation. The morale of jawans are very high and they are ready to face any challenges. I can say that our jawans are the best," Naravane said.
    2:34 PM, 4 Sep
    Naravane, who arrived in Ladakh on Thursday said the morale of the jawans are high and they are ready to face any challenge.
    2:15 PM, 4 Sep
    Army Chief MM Naravane, who is visiting Leh to review the ongoing border tension with China, on Friday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "serious" and added the precautionary steps taken by the Indian Army will help in maintaining the situation.
    2:03 PM, 4 Sep
    For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously been engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level: Naravane
    1:59 PM, 4 Sep
    We are very sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever difference we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the current situation at LAC.
    1:45 PM, 4 Sep
    The jawans are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they're fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise, says Army chief
    1:25 PM, 4 Sep
    The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety &and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane
    1:00 PM, 4 Sep
    Defence minister Rajnath Singh appreciated steadfast support provided by Russia, consistent with India's defence and security needs and in this context, particularly noted the timely manner in which Russia had responded to requests for procurement of particular weapon systems: Ministry of Defence
    12:43 PM, 4 Sep
    Raksha Mantri noted that these exercises demonstrated common interests of both countries in maritime security in Indian Ocean Region: Defence Ministry
    11:59 AM, 4 Sep
    The meeting coincides with Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by Indian & Russia navies off the Straits of Malacca over the next 2 days.
    11:48 AM, 4 Sep
    Amid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing himself to a meeting sought by his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the meeting of defence ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Moscow.
    11:22 AM, 4 Sep
    While holding China responsible for the deteriorating border situation, the MEA said Thursday the way forward was to hold negotiations "sincerely" and that India remained committed to resolving the issue peacefully through dialogue.
    11:09 AM, 4 Sep
    A war of words ensued on Thursday between India and China following the ban on more Chinese mobile apps with Beijing accusing India of violating legal interests of Chinese investors and also suggesting that India may be acting in tandem with the US on the issue.
    11:03 AM, 4 Sep
    The Indian armed forces are capable of suitably dealing with China’s aggressive actions along the Line of Actual Control, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, while sternly warning Pakistan against trying to take advantage of the ongoing troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh.
    10:52 AM, 4 Sep
    Amid anger in Beijing over Indian Army occupying strategic heights in the Ladakh region, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday refrained from committing himself to a meeting sought by his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the meeting of defence ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Moscow.
    10:33 AM, 4 Sep
    Confirming that he would meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on September 10, foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the solution to the current India-China crisis “has to be found in the domain of diplomacy”.
    9:56 AM, 4 Sep
    The Indian armed forces are capable of suitably dealing with China’s aggressive actions along the LAC, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, while sternly warning Pakistan against trying to take advantage of the ongoing troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh.
