India-China standoff LIVE: As Rafales touchdown, PM Modi says welcome in Sanskrit

    New Delhi, July 29: The first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday lands at the Ambala airbase. In historic moments for the Indian Air Force, as many as five Rafale combat jets entered the Indian air space on Wednesday. The fleet landed at Al Dhafra airbase on Monday in the UAE after flying for over seven hours from the Merignac airbase. It was the only stopover by the jets while flying from France to India.

    "The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala!" tweeted the Defence Minister's Office. "The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space," read another tweet from the Defence Minister's Office.

    India-China standoff LIVE: Rafales enter Indian space

    Why the induction of the Rafale will be a game changer for the Indian Air Force

    Specifications and performance data of Rafale fighter jets

    4:22 PM, 29 Jul
    Listen to this... happy hunting...over and out!!
    4:21 PM, 29 Jul
    PM Modi Tweet
    4:10 PM, 29 Jul
    WATCH Water salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at Indian Air Force airbase in Ambala, Haryana.
    4:10 PM, 29 Jul
    Ceremonial Water Canon welcome to #Rafale at Ambala Air base
    4:01 PM, 29 Jul
    Water canon salute being given to the Rafales
    3:45 PM, 29 Jul
    The Rafale jets were purchased only because PM Shri @narendramodi took the right decision to get these aircrafts through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France, after the long pending procurement case for them could not progress. I thank him for his courage & decisiveness, Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
    3:45 PM, 29 Jul
    I also thank the French Government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for ensuring the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons, despite the severe restrictions posed by COVID pandemic, the defence minister said.
    3:45 PM, 29 Jul
    I congratulate the IAF on a professionally executed ferry. I am sure that 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, will continue to live upto their motto of "Udayam Ajasram". I am extremely happy that IAF’s combat capability has got a timely boost, said Rajnath Singh.
    3:43 PM, 29 Jul
    This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country, defence minister, Rajnath Singh said.
    3:43 PM, 29 Jul
    The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled, says Rajnath Singh.
    3:31 PM, 29 Jul
    The birds have come: Rafale touchdown at Ambala
    3:27 PM, 29 Jul
    The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala.
    3:24 PM, 29 Jul
    I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
    3:16 PM, 29 Jul
    The first batch of Rafales have landed at the Ambala Air Base
    3:04 PM, 29 Jul
    The Birds have entered Indian airspace. Happy landing in Ambala, the Defence Minister’s Office said. The five Rafales escorted by the 02 SU30 MLIs as they enter Indian space, another tweet accompanied with images read.
    2:50 PM, 29 Jul
    Chief of Air Staff R K S Bhadauria is at the Ambala air base to receive the Rafale jets.
    2:20 PM, 29 Jul
    The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala!
    2:20 PM, 29 Jul
    The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space.
    2:12 PM, 29 Jul
    Conversation between Indian Navy and INS Kolkata: INS Kolkata Delta63: Arrow leader flying Rafale, welcome to Indian Ocean Rafale leader. Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding the Indian Seas INS Kolkata. May you tough the sky with glory. Happy landings Rafale leader. Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting, over and out.
    2:09 PM, 29 Jul
    Indian Rafale contingent establishes contact with the Indian Navy Warship INS Kolkata deployed in Western Arabian Sea.
    2:07 PM, 29 Jul
    Security tightened and section 144 imposed around Ambala airbase. Photography of fighter jets on landing prohibited.
    2:00 PM, 29 Jul
    Rafales enter Indian space, to land in Ambala shortly.
    1:57 PM, 29 Jul
    The multiple routes that China could be looking at to enter the Indian Ocean are further south of Malacca and include the Sunda, Lombok, Ombai and Wetar straits, said a second Indian Navy officer who asked not to be named.
    1:42 PM, 29 Jul
    A significant volume of China’s oil imports pass through the strait connecting the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea.
    1:32 PM, 29 Jul
    The Malacca Dilemma refers to China’s apprehension of major naval powers controlling the Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia and interdicting vital supply lines.
    1:17 PM, 29 Jul
    The comments come at a time when there are heightened military tensions in eastern Ladakh — where Indian and Chinese forces are locked in a tense border confrontation and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has turned out to be a challenging process — and China is militarising the South China Sea.
    1:04 PM, 29 Jul
    The Indian Navy has stepped up surveillance and activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which, it believes, China will “inevitably” try to enter in its quest to become a global power, just as it has laid claim to large portions of the disputed South China Sea, according to a top officer aware of the developments.
    12:52 PM, 29 Jul
    A Rs 59,000-crore deal was signed on September 23, 2016 for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.
    12:40 PM, 29 Jul
    The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets will touch down at Haryana's Ambala this afternoon after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet.
    12:15 PM, 29 Jul
    Presently India's Air Attache in France, the native of Anantnag in Kashmir has played a key role in ensuring delivery of Rafale jets to the country.
