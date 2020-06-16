India-China standoff LIVE: As Rafales touchdown, PM Modi says welcome in Sanskrit

India

New Delhi, July 29: The first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday lands at the Ambala airbase. In historic moments for the Indian Air Force, as many as five Rafale combat jets entered the Indian air space on Wednesday. The fleet landed at Al Dhafra airbase on Monday in the UAE after flying for over seven hours from the Merignac airbase. It was the only stopover by the jets while flying from France to India.

"The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala!" tweeted the Defence Minister's Office. "The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space," read another tweet from the Defence Minister's Office.

