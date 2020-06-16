India-China standoff LIVE: As Rafales touchdown, PM Modi says welcome in Sanskrit
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, July 29: The first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday lands at the Ambala airbase. In historic moments for the Indian Air Force, as many as five Rafale combat jets entered the Indian air space on Wednesday. The fleet landed at Al Dhafra airbase on Monday in the UAE after flying for over seven hours from the Merignac airbase. It was the only stopover by the jets while flying from France to India.
"The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala!" tweeted the Defence Minister's Office. "The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space," read another tweet from the Defence Minister's Office.
Ceremonial Water Canon welcome to #Rafale at Ambala Air base
4:01 PM, 29 Jul
Water canon salute being given to the Rafales
3:45 PM, 29 Jul
The Rafale jets were purchased only because PM Shri @narendramodi took the right decision to get these aircrafts through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France, after the long pending procurement case for them could not progress. I thank him for his courage & decisiveness, Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
3:45 PM, 29 Jul
I also thank the French Government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for ensuring the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons, despite the severe restrictions posed by COVID pandemic, the defence minister said.
3:45 PM, 29 Jul
I congratulate the IAF on a professionally executed ferry. I am sure that 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, will continue to live upto their motto of "Udayam Ajasram". I am extremely happy that IAF’s combat capability has got a timely boost, said Rajnath Singh.
3:43 PM, 29 Jul
This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country, defence minister, Rajnath Singh said.
3:43 PM, 29 Jul
The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled, says Rajnath Singh.
I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
3:16 PM, 29 Jul
The first batch of Rafales have landed at the Ambala Air Base
3:04 PM, 29 Jul
The Birds have entered Indian airspace. Happy landing in Ambala, the Defence Minister’s Office said. The five Rafales escorted by the 02 SU30 MLIs as they enter Indian space, another tweet accompanied with images read.
2:50 PM, 29 Jul
Chief of Air Staff R K S Bhadauria is at the Ambala air base to receive the Rafale jets.
— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 29, 2020
The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space.
2:12 PM, 29 Jul
Conversation between Indian Navy and INS Kolkata: INS Kolkata Delta63: Arrow leader flying Rafale, welcome to Indian Ocean Rafale leader. Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding the Indian Seas INS Kolkata. May you tough the sky with glory. Happy landings Rafale leader. Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting, over and out.
2:09 PM, 29 Jul
Indian Rafale contingent establishes contact with the Indian Navy Warship INS Kolkata deployed in Western Arabian Sea.
2:07 PM, 29 Jul
Security tightened and section 144 imposed around Ambala airbase. Photography of fighter jets on landing prohibited.
2:00 PM, 29 Jul
Rafales enter Indian space, to land in Ambala shortly.
1:57 PM, 29 Jul
The multiple routes that China could be looking at to enter the Indian Ocean are further south of Malacca and include the Sunda, Lombok, Ombai and Wetar straits, said a second Indian Navy officer who asked not to be named.
1:42 PM, 29 Jul
A significant volume of China’s oil imports pass through the strait connecting the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea.
1:32 PM, 29 Jul
The Malacca Dilemma refers to China’s apprehension of major naval powers controlling the Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia and interdicting vital supply lines.
1:17 PM, 29 Jul
The comments come at a time when there are heightened military tensions in eastern Ladakh — where Indian and Chinese forces are locked in a tense border confrontation and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has turned out to be a challenging process — and China is militarising the South China Sea.
1:04 PM, 29 Jul
The Indian Navy has stepped up surveillance and activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which, it believes, China will “inevitably” try to enter in its quest to become a global power, just as it has laid claim to large portions of the disputed South China Sea, according to a top officer aware of the developments.
12:52 PM, 29 Jul
A Rs 59,000-crore deal was signed on September 23, 2016 for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.
12:40 PM, 29 Jul
The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets will touch down at Haryana's Ambala this afternoon after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet.
12:15 PM, 29 Jul
Presently India's Air Attache in France, the native of Anantnag in Kashmir has played a key role in ensuring delivery of Rafale jets to the country.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.
3:15 PM, 16 Jun
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.
3:16 PM, 16 Jun
We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces.
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control.
3:29 PM, 16 Jun
Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation.
Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.''
3:29 PM, 16 Jun
Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation.
3:33 PM, 16 Jun
Both sides have been ascertaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.
3:33 PM, 16 Jun
China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines says Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry
3:34 PM, 16 Jun
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and discussed the situation along the LAC.
3:37 PM, 16 Jun
Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Lijian said.
3:38 PM, 16 Jun
"Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times
3:39 PM, 16 Jun
The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2)
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions.
3:40 PM, 16 Jun
The talks are being held between Major General Abhijit Bapat, the commander of the Karu based HQ3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart. The talks are being held at the site of the clash.
3:45 PM, 16 Jun
Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation.
3:46 PM, 16 Jun
दो मुखी राजनीति
मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है
मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ?
और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं
Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest.
3:46 PM, 16 Jun
Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, China’s Global Times said while quoting foreign minister, Wang Yi.
3:52 PM, 16 Jun
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue. He sought to know as to how Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should come out with a clearer picture.
4:03 PM, 16 Jun
"Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh.
4:11 PM, 16 Jun
The editor of Global Times posted on Twitter, “ based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.”
4:39 PM, 16 Jun
The talks between the two sides are still continuing and efforts are on to defuse tensions between India and China after a violent clash occurred.
4:41 PM, 16 Jun
The situation still remains fluid in Ladakh. Hectic talks are on to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control.
5:06 PM, 16 Jun
The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.
5:06 PM, 16 Jun
"Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.
5:08 PM, 16 Jun
Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness & sacrifice.
Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice, Union Minister, General V K Singh said.
5:15 PM, 16 Jun
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the killings of three Indian army personnel.
5:16 PM, 16 Jun
"India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.
