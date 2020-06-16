  • search
    India-China standoff LIVE: Situation along the LAC is a tricky one, says Indian Army

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera expressed his concern over the Chinese aggression along its India border and asked Beijing to use diplomatic mechanisms rather than force to settle boundary issues with the neighbouring country. His comments came amid a border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries.

    Indo-China

    The two sides are engaged in diplomatic and military talks amidst the rising tension following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15.

    Here are the highlights:

    10:32 AM, 27 Jun
    India is keeping a vigilant eye on airbases in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a Chinese refueller aircraft landed in Skardu last week. Also, Chinese air activity has increased opposite Eastern Ladakh, raising the possibility of PLA Air Force (PLAAF) using airbases in PoK.
    10:22 AM, 27 Jun
    The Indian Army remains firm it will not yield to China’s attempt to grab more area in both Galwan and Pangong Tso areas, and is pressing for restoration of status quo as it existed in April.
    10:08 AM, 27 Jun
    India warned China that trying to alter the status quo on the ground by resorting to force will not just damage the peace that existed on the border areas but can also have "ripples and repercussions" in the broader bilateral relationship, and demanded that Beijing stop its activities in eastern Ladakh.
    9:59 AM, 27 Jun
    Spot the differences between May 22 and June 22, 2020 on the India-China border: Congress leader Chidambaram
    9:52 AM, 27 Jun
    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram takes a jibe at BJP President JP Nadda
    9:46 AM, 27 Jun
    Members of the Indian-American community protest against China, outside the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago, USA.
    9:37 AM, 27 Jun
    The United States and the European Union have agreed to launch a dialogue on China to address the threats of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.
    9:28 AM, 27 Jun
    According to reports, the assessment as of now is that the PLA is "unlikely to risk an all-out offensive" despite all its muscle-flexing by amassing troops and heavy weaponry along the unsolved LAC.
    9:18 AM, 27 Jun
    Army Chief General MM Naravane is siad to have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday after his visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh.
    9:05 AM, 27 Jun
    Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the Union government of misleading the nation on the issue of Chinese transgressions.
    8:58 AM, 27 Jun
    In addition to this the Army Chief would also be holding discussions with Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and the Indian Air Force and Navy chiefs.He would brief them about the force requirements on the ground. A decision on this would be handled by the CDS.
    8:56 AM, 27 Jun
    The Indian Army in its assessment says that the situation along the LAC is a tricky one. There is mutual consensus for a disengagement, but the continuing build up by the Chinese army is a cause for concern.
    8:48 AM, 27 Jun
    Congress accused the BJP of engaging in "diversionary tactics" on the issue of Chinese incursions and restoration of status quo ante goes.
    8:37 AM, 27 Jun
    The Indian Army has vowed not to let China grab any more territory and would continue to press for the restoration of status quo ante. The assessment also says that the de-escalation and disengagement will take many more months. Looking at how matters are on the ground, the internal assessment says that it may drag on at least until October before the situation normalises.
    8:34 AM, 27 Jun
    The Indian troops are in a state of full preparedness and as a result of these actions, the Army’s assessment is that the Chinese will not indulge in any misadventure. There would be clashes and face-offs owing to the tensions at the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. For now both the Indian and Chinese forces are maintaining stand-off distance from each other.
    8:33 AM, 27 Jun
    India has deployed thousands of additional troops. They are also backed by tanks, combat vehicles and howitzers in the region. The IAF fighters such as the Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MIG-29s are also regularly patrolling the skies.
    8:33 AM, 27 Jun
    During the briefing, General Naravane said that the Chinese are unlikely to attempt any misadventure. The Chinese are flexing their muscles and have deployed a large number of troops and weaponry along the unresolved LAC. There is a heavy build up especially at the Daulat Beg Oldie Depsang area, the Army assessment says.
    8:27 AM, 27 Jun
    During his two day visit General Naravane had an on the spot assessment about the stand off points with China in east Ladakh. He had also directed the troops to enhance patrolling of all the 65 points on the Line of Actual Control with the support of the Indo-Tibet Border Police.
    8:27 AM, 27 Jun
    The Army Chief who returned to the national capital on Thursday after his visit to the forward areas in eastern Ladakh briefed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
    8:25 AM, 27 Jun
    India’s Army Chief General M M Naravane has told the political leadership that matching the strength will deter any offensive or misadventure by the Chinese along the Line of Actual Control.
    8:16 AM, 27 Jun
    The Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies have briefed key world capitals on situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and India’s active role in maintaining peace amid China refusing to restore status quo despite several rounds of negotiations.
    8:53 PM, 26 Jun
    China has to stop the practice of transgressing and trying to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC: Indian envoy to China
    8:53 PM, 26 Jun
    India has always carried activities on the Indian side of the LAC: Vikram Misri, Indian envoy to China
    8:52 PM, 26 Jun
    China should stop creating obstructions and hindrances in normal patrolling of Indian troops: Indian envoy to China
    8:52 PM, 26 Jun
    Maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border is sine qua non for progress in the rest of bilateral relationship: Indian envoy to China
    8:52 PM, 26 Jun
    China's attempt to alter status quo on ground can have 'ripples and repercussions' in broader bilateral relationship: Indian envoy Misri
    8:06 PM, 26 Jun
    Only way to resolve ilitary standoff along LAC is for China to stop erecting new structures: Indian envoy to China Vikram Misri to PTI.
    7:59 PM, 26 Jun
    The development assumes significance in the wake of increasing border tensions between India and China.
    7:58 PM, 26 Jun
    They have urged the government to give instructions to Indian customs authorities to fast-track the clearance of these import consignments.
    7:58 PM, 26 Jun
    Exporters have raised serious concerns over 100 per cent examination of all containers coming from China and Hong Kong at all airports and seaports, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, saying the move is causing inordinate delay in clearance of import consignments.
