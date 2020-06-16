India-China standoff LIVE: Situation along the LAC is a tricky one, says Indian Army

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 27: Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera expressed his concern over the Chinese aggression along its India border and asked Beijing to use diplomatic mechanisms rather than force to settle boundary issues with the neighbouring country. His comments came amid a border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries.

The two sides are engaged in diplomatic and military talks amidst the rising tension following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15.

Here are the highlights: