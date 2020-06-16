India-China standoff LIVE: Situation along the LAC is a tricky one, says Indian Army
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, June 27: Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera expressed his concern over the Chinese aggression along its India border and asked Beijing to use diplomatic mechanisms rather than force to settle boundary issues with the neighbouring country. His comments came amid a border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries.
The two sides are engaged in diplomatic and military talks amidst the rising tension following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15.
Here are the highlights:
Newest FirstOldest First
10:32 AM, 27 Jun
India is keeping a vigilant eye on airbases in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a Chinese refueller aircraft landed in Skardu last week. Also, Chinese air activity has increased opposite Eastern Ladakh, raising the possibility of PLA Air Force (PLAAF) using airbases in PoK.
10:22 AM, 27 Jun
The Indian Army remains firm it will not yield to China’s attempt to grab more area in both Galwan and Pangong Tso areas, and is pressing for restoration of status quo as it existed in April.
10:08 AM, 27 Jun
India warned China that trying to alter the status quo on the ground by resorting to force will not just damage the peace that existed on the border areas but can also have "ripples and repercussions" in the broader bilateral relationship, and demanded that Beijing stop its activities in eastern Ladakh.
Members of the Indian-American community protest against China, outside the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago, USA.
9:37 AM, 27 Jun
The United States and the European Union have agreed to launch a dialogue on China to address the threats of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.
9:28 AM, 27 Jun
According to reports, the assessment as of now is that the PLA is "unlikely to risk an all-out offensive" despite all its muscle-flexing by amassing troops and heavy weaponry along the unsolved LAC.
9:18 AM, 27 Jun
Army Chief General MM Naravane is siad to have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday after his visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh.
9:05 AM, 27 Jun
Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the Union government of misleading the nation on the issue of Chinese transgressions.
8:58 AM, 27 Jun
In addition to this the Army Chief would also be holding discussions with Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and the Indian Air Force and Navy chiefs.He would brief them about the force requirements on the ground. A decision on this would be handled by the CDS.
8:56 AM, 27 Jun
The Indian Army in its assessment says that the situation along the LAC is a tricky one. There is mutual consensus for a disengagement, but the continuing build up by the Chinese army is a cause for concern.
8:48 AM, 27 Jun
Congress accused the BJP of engaging in "diversionary tactics" on the issue of Chinese incursions and restoration of status quo ante goes.
8:37 AM, 27 Jun
The Indian Army has vowed not to let China grab any more territory and would continue to press for the restoration of status quo ante. The assessment also says that the de-escalation and disengagement will take many more months. Looking at how matters are on the ground, the internal assessment says that it may drag on at least until October before the situation normalises.
8:34 AM, 27 Jun
The Indian troops are in a state of full preparedness and as a result of these actions, the Army’s assessment is that the Chinese will not indulge in any misadventure. There would be clashes and face-offs owing to the tensions at the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. For now both the Indian and Chinese forces are maintaining stand-off distance from each other.
8:33 AM, 27 Jun
India has deployed thousands of additional troops. They are also backed by tanks, combat vehicles and howitzers in the region. The IAF fighters such as the Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MIG-29s are also regularly patrolling the skies.
8:33 AM, 27 Jun
During the briefing, General Naravane said that the Chinese are unlikely to attempt any misadventure. The Chinese are flexing their muscles and have deployed a large number of troops and weaponry along the unresolved LAC. There is a heavy build up especially at the Daulat Beg Oldie Depsang area, the Army assessment says.
8:27 AM, 27 Jun
During his two day visit General Naravane had an on the spot assessment about the stand off points with China in east Ladakh. He had also directed the troops to enhance patrolling of all the 65 points on the Line of Actual Control with the support of the Indo-Tibet Border Police.
8:27 AM, 27 Jun
The Army Chief who returned to the national capital on Thursday after his visit to the forward areas in eastern Ladakh briefed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
8:25 AM, 27 Jun
India’s Army Chief General M M Naravane has told the political leadership that matching the strength will deter any offensive or misadventure by the Chinese along the Line of Actual Control.
8:16 AM, 27 Jun
The Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies have briefed key world capitals on situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and India’s active role in maintaining peace amid China refusing to restore status quo despite several rounds of negotiations.
8:53 PM, 26 Jun
China has to stop the practice of transgressing and trying to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC: Indian envoy to China
8:53 PM, 26 Jun
India has always carried activities on the Indian side of the LAC: Vikram Misri, Indian envoy to China
8:52 PM, 26 Jun
China should stop creating obstructions and hindrances in normal patrolling of Indian troops: Indian envoy to China
8:52 PM, 26 Jun
Maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border is sine qua non for progress in the rest of bilateral relationship: Indian envoy to China
8:52 PM, 26 Jun
China's attempt to alter status quo on ground can have 'ripples and repercussions' in broader bilateral relationship: Indian envoy Misri
8:06 PM, 26 Jun
Only way to resolve ilitary standoff along LAC is for China to stop erecting new structures: Indian envoy to China Vikram Misri to PTI.
7:59 PM, 26 Jun
The development assumes significance in the wake of increasing border tensions between India and China.
7:58 PM, 26 Jun
They have urged the government to give instructions to Indian customs authorities to fast-track the clearance of these import consignments.
7:58 PM, 26 Jun
Exporters have raised serious concerns over 100 per cent examination of all containers coming from China and Hong Kong at all airports and seaports, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, saying the move is causing inordinate delay in clearance of import consignments.
READ MORE
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.
3:15 PM, 16 Jun
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.
3:16 PM, 16 Jun
We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces.
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control.
3:29 PM, 16 Jun
Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation.
Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.''
3:29 PM, 16 Jun
Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation.
3:33 PM, 16 Jun
Both sides have been ascertaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.
3:33 PM, 16 Jun
China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines says Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry
3:34 PM, 16 Jun
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and discussed the situation along the LAC.
3:37 PM, 16 Jun
Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Lijian said.
3:38 PM, 16 Jun
"Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times
3:39 PM, 16 Jun
The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2)
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions.
3:40 PM, 16 Jun
The talks are being held between Major General Abhijit Bapat, the commander of the Karu based HQ3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart. The talks are being held at the site of the clash.
3:45 PM, 16 Jun
Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation.
3:46 PM, 16 Jun
दो मुखी राजनीति
मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है
मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ?
और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं
Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest.
3:46 PM, 16 Jun
Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, China’s Global Times said while quoting foreign minister, Wang Yi.
3:52 PM, 16 Jun
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue. He sought to know as to how Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should come out with a clearer picture.
4:03 PM, 16 Jun
"Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh.
4:11 PM, 16 Jun
The editor of Global Times posted on Twitter, “ based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.”
4:39 PM, 16 Jun
The talks between the two sides are still continuing and efforts are on to defuse tensions between India and China after a violent clash occurred.
4:41 PM, 16 Jun
The situation still remains fluid in Ladakh. Hectic talks are on to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control.
5:06 PM, 16 Jun
The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.
5:06 PM, 16 Jun
"Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.
5:08 PM, 16 Jun
Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness & sacrifice.
Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice, Union Minister, General V K Singh said.
5:15 PM, 16 Jun
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the killings of three Indian army personnel.
5:16 PM, 16 Jun
"India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more