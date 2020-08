India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: Fresh clashes were reported between India and China troops in Pangong Tso, Eastern Ladakh. According to Army's statement, Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

Here are the Live updates:

Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Army's statement A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area. Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday.