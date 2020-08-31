For Quick Alerts
India-China standoff LIVE: India blocks China attempt to change status quo in Laddakh's Pangong Lake
New Delhi, Aug 31: Fresh clashes were reported between India and China troops in Pangong Tso, Eastern Ladakh. According to Army's statement, Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.
Here are the Live updates:
