    India-China standoff LIVE: India blocks China attempt to change status quo in Laddakh's Pangong Lake

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Fresh clashes were reported between India and China troops in Pangong Tso, Eastern Ladakh. According to Army's statement, Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

    India-China standoff Live: India blocks Chinas attempt to alter atatus quo in Ladakhs Pangong Lake

    Here are the Live updates:

    12:04 PM, 31 Aug
    A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area.
    12:04 PM, 31 Aug
    Chinese troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday.

