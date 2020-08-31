India-China standoff LIVE: China constructs missile site at Kailash-Mansarovar: Reports

India

New Delhi, Aug 31: Fresh clashes were reported between India and China troops in Pangong Tso, Eastern Ladakh. According to Army's statement, Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

According to reports, China has reportedly built a surface-to-air missile near a lake, which is a part of the Kailash-Mansarovar. Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has already conveyed to all the senior commanders of the Army, overseeing the operation of the frontline formations along the LAC, to keep up a significantly high state of alertness and maintain the aggressive posturing to deal with any Chinese "misadventure", sources said. Days before the Chinese Army tried to carry out fresh transgressions near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh for operational deployment and they are still carrying out extensive flying there. "Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. So far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh: Indian Army Sources Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area. Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday.