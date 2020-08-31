India-China standoff LIVE: China will not be first to escalate border dispute, says Wang Yi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that China has always been committed to maintaining stability along the China-India border and will not be the first to complicate or escalate the situation.

"China pursues a policy of good-neighborliness and friendship. We hope to live in long-term stability and friendship with all our neighbors," said Wang, noting that China has more neighbors than any other country in the world and their long history of exchanges has always resulted in problems of one kind or another.

Here are the Live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The defence ministry on Monday inked contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore for six new regiments of the indigenous Pinaka multi-launch artillery rocket systems, which have a strike range of 40-km. The six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with automated gun-aiming and -positioning system and 45 command posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T, along with 330 vehicles from BEML. Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Jaishankar said India has been “cognisant” of China’s rise and is impacted by it as an immediate neighbour. “But India has been rising too, and that’s equally important to remember,” he said. Asked about the Pakistan-China nexus, the minister said India factored it in while making policy. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. 