India-China standoff LIVE: Contrary to reports, China is not prepping to disengage at Ladakh borders
India
New Delhi, Nov 19: India and China are formulating a plan that involves creating no-patrol zones, pulling back tanks and artillery, and using drones to verify the withdrawal, as the nuclear-armed Asian rivals seek to end a dangerous military standoff in the western Himalayas, Indian officials has said.
Here are the Live updates:
Reinforcements of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posts, relocation of troops, and rapid strengthening of road infrastructure across the friction points in occupied Aksai Chin over the past 30 days – all clearly indicate that China is preparing for a long haul along the 3,488km Line of Actual Control.
Among the issues that are on the agenda is a whittling down of forces at the contact points, where the two sides are face to face and a drawdown of tanks and infantry combat vehicles on both sides. The Chinese People's Liberation Army has brought in between 300-400 tanks, placing them in Depsang, Rudok and the area between Spanggur Tso and Rechin La. These tanks include the advanced ZTZ-99 ones, and also, the ZTZ-88s.
Amid media reports that India and China have broadly agreed on a three-step process on disengagement of troops and withdrawal of weaponry from all major friction points in a time-bound manner to ease the Ladakh standoff, senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has made a massive claim.
India will avoid joining agreements which are actually trade pacts by stealth with China and instead explore trade agreements with developed countries with large markets such as the US and EU where Indian products and services would be competitive unlike ASEAN, officials said, a day after 15 Asia-Pacific countries signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.
After eight years of hard negotiations, ASEAN (comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) signed the trade pact with five of its FTA partners -- China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand -- on Sunday.
