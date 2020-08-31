India-China standoff LIVE: Contrary to reports, China is not prepping to disengage at Ladakh borders

Amid border row with China, Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh

New Delhi, Nov 19: India and China are formulating a plan that involves creating no-patrol zones, pulling back tanks and artillery, and using drones to verify the withdrawal, as the nuclear-armed Asian rivals seek to end a dangerous military standoff in the western Himalayas, Indian officials has said.

Newest First Oldest First Reinforcements of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posts, relocation of troops, and rapid strengthening of road infrastructure across the friction points in occupied Aksai Chin over the past 30 days – all clearly indicate that China is preparing for a long haul along the 3,488km Line of Actual Control. China’s PLA, contrary to media reports, is not moving back from Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso and is carrying out an exercise to widen and black tar a road between Finger 6 and Finger 8 to enable faster deployment of troops. Among the issues that are on the agenda is a whittling down of forces at the contact points, where the two sides are face to face and a drawdown of tanks and infantry combat vehicles on both sides. The Chinese People's Liberation Army has brought in between 300-400 tanks, placing them in Depsang, Rudok and the area between Spanggur Tso and Rechin La. These tanks include the advanced ZTZ-99 ones, and also, the ZTZ-88s. While the military commanders, lieutenant general PGK Menon and Major General Lin Liu have last met face to face a while ago, it is learnt that the militaries are in touch. Indian officials in South Block are communicating with their counterparts in Beijing. The discussions are going on at different levels: between Indian and Chinese government officials in Delhi and Beijing and between military commanders, but not face to face. Discussions between India and China for disengagement and deescalation in East Ladakh are at an advanced stage. British daily The Times, among other publications, reported on Tuesday that a professor at the Renmin University in Beijing had claimed during a lecture that Chinese troops turned two strategic hilltops “into a microwave oven”, forcing Indian soldiers to retreat The Indian government on Tuesday night dismissed reports that the Chinese military had used microwave weapons against Indian soldiers during the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, forcing a retreat. "Media articles on employment of microwave weapons in Eastern Ladakh are baseless. The news is FAKE," the Indian Army said in a tweet. The Indian Army on Tuesday dismissed reports on the employment of microwave weapon by China in eastern Ladakh, calling it 'fake' news. Joe Biden’s economic and trade policies, outlined by him for the first time since he became President Elect, appeared to blend some themes from U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy with some traditional pre-Trump American multilateralism. Amid media reports that India and China have broadly agreed on a three-step process on disengagement of troops and withdrawal of weaponry from all major friction points in a time-bound manner to ease the Ladakh standoff, senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has made a massive claim. India will avoid joining agreements which are actually trade pacts by stealth with China and instead explore trade agreements with developed countries with large markets such as the US and EU where Indian products and services would be competitive unlike ASEAN, officials said, a day after 15 Asia-Pacific countries signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. Indian officials say the Chinese troops had intruded across the disputed border in a remote valley. China said the Indian soldiers’ actions had been provocative. Tensions have run high since June when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed after being attacked by Chinese troops using rocks and clubs Even as the 10-member ASEAN bloc has signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with five economies led by China, India is going to follow the policy of wait and watch till the new US presidency assumes office. After eight years of hard negotiations, ASEAN (comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) signed the trade pact with five of its FTA partners -- China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand -- on Sunday. India is at a strategically better position to negotiate after a dare devil action by the Indian soldiers at the Pangong Tso heights. The military commander level talks are expected to be held this week. There is a glimmer of home as both sides are working out a detailed disengagement plan. India realises that it needs to be prepared in the high seas in the wake of the aggression by China in easter Ladakh. This year India had invited Australia for the war games and this was something that had upset China. The China Daily had chided the Australian government for sending warships to its doorsteps. Second round of war games by QUAD. Malabar naval exercise off Goa coast to take place on Tuesday. Under the plan that was shared during a meeting of top commanders last Friday, both sides will pull back from the contested Pangong Tso lake area and establish a buffer zone. After months of fitful progress, the two sides are discussing a staggered disengagement from the high-altitude desert where temperatures have dipped to 18 degrees below Celsius, three Indian government officials told Reuters. The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours have deployed tens of thousands of troops on the rugged frontier between India’s Ladakh region and the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau, raising the risk of further confrontation even while looking for ways to de-escalate. Indian officials say the Chinese troops had intruded across the disputed border in a remote valley. China said the Indian soldiers’ actions had been provocative. Tensions have run high since June when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed after being attacked by Chinese troops using rocks and clubs. According to reports, India and China are formulating a plan that involves creating no-patrol zones, pulling back tanks and artillery, and using drones to verify the withdrawal, as the nuclear-armed Asian rivals seek to end a dangerous military standoff in the western Himalayas, Indian officials say. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a subtle but significant swipe at China, had hit out at "expansionist" forces that show a "distorted mindset which belongs to the 18th century" India was equally positive about the Indo-Pacific policies announced recently by other nations. Chinese troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday. A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area. Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Army's statement Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army So far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh: Indian Army Sources "Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. Days before the Chinese Army tried to carry out fresh transgressions near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh for operational deployment and they are still carrying out extensive flying there. Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has already conveyed to all the senior commanders of the Army, overseeing the operation of the frontline formations along the LAC, to keep up a significantly high state of alertness and maintain the aggressive posturing to deal with any Chinese "misadventure", sources said. Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI According to reports, China has reportedly built a surface-to-air missile near a lake, which is a part of the Kailash-Mansarovar. The Indian Army has significantly enhanced deployment of troops and weapons in all "strategic points" around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh following an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese PLA to unilaterally change the status quo in the area, authoritative sources said on Monday. The Army has also further bolstered overall surveillance mechanisms in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after foiling China''s fresh attempt to occupy an area on the southern bank of Pangong lake, they said. We are cognizant of China's rise. Being an immediate neighbour, we are directly impacted by it. India has also been rising in this period. If you have two countries with billion of people each, it's important they reach some kind of understanding & equilibrium: EAM S Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar Height occupied by Indian Army troops including a special operations battalion is south of Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Thakung. Height was lying dormant&can give strategic advantage to side which holds it for controlling the southern bank of lake&areas around: Sources told ANI. China is ready to work with its neighbors to resolve issues left over from history through friendly consultation in the spirit of building friendship and partnership said Wang. With regard to the recent China-India border dispute, Wang said that China has always been committed to maintaining stability along the China-India border and will not be the first to complicate or escalate the situation. China's Western Theatre Command said that Indian troops once again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control near the south bank of the Pangong Lake and Reqin mountain pass on Monday. A special operations battalion was recently inducted into the area & on the night of August 29-30 moved into the area & occupied the heights from where Chinese troops were present barely a few hundred meters: Sources Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Jaishankar said India has been “cognisant” of China’s rise and is impacted by it as an immediate neighbour. “But India has been rising too, and that’s equally important to remember,” he said. Asked about the Pakistan-China nexus, the minister said India factored it in while making policy. The defence ministry on Monday inked contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore for six new regiments of the indigenous Pinaka multi-launch artillery rocket systems, which have a strike range of 40-km. The six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with automated gun-aiming and -positioning system and 45 command posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T, along with 330 vehicles from BEML. In a strategically significant move, the Indian Army has occupied the height on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh which will give it an upper hand in the area. Sources said that on the night of August 29-30, a special operations battalion moved into the area and occupied the heights with Chinese troops barely a few hundred meters away. Chinese Embassy in India releases statement on India-China border situation; says, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso." Chinese Embassy in India further reads, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control & restrain frontline troops." India-China border not yet demarcated, there will always be problems: Chinese foreign minister Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts. He also said that China is ready to manage all issues through dialogue with India. Wang, who is currently on a tour of Europe, made the remarks during an ineteraction at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris on Monday.