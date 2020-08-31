YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    India-China standoff LIVE: Contrary to reports, China is not prepping to disengage at Ladakh borders

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 19: India and China are formulating a plan that involves creating no-patrol zones, pulling back tanks and artillery, and using drones to verify the withdrawal, as the nuclear-armed Asian rivals seek to end a dangerous military standoff in the western Himalayas, Indian officials has said.

    India-China standoff Live: India blocks Chinas attempt to alter atatus quo in Ladakhs Pangong Lake

    Here are the Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:15 AM, 19 Nov
    Reinforcements of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posts, relocation of troops, and rapid strengthening of road infrastructure across the friction points in occupied Aksai Chin over the past 30 days – all clearly indicate that China is preparing for a long haul along the 3,488km Line of Actual Control.
    9:09 AM, 19 Nov
    China’s PLA, contrary to media reports, is not moving back from Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso and is carrying out an exercise to widen and black tar a road between Finger 6 and Finger 8 to enable faster deployment of troops.
    5:08 PM, 18 Nov
    Among the issues that are on the agenda is a whittling down of forces at the contact points, where the two sides are face to face and a drawdown of tanks and infantry combat vehicles on both sides. The Chinese People's Liberation Army has brought in between 300-400 tanks, placing them in Depsang, Rudok and the area between Spanggur Tso and Rechin La. These tanks include the advanced ZTZ-99 ones, and also, the ZTZ-88s.
    5:07 PM, 18 Nov
    While the military commanders, lieutenant general PGK Menon and Major General Lin Liu have last met face to face a while ago, it is learnt that the militaries are in touch. Indian officials in South Block are communicating with their counterparts in Beijing.
    3:09 PM, 18 Nov
    The discussions are going on at different levels: between Indian and Chinese government officials in Delhi and Beijing and between military commanders, but not face to face.
    3:08 PM, 18 Nov
    Discussions between India and China for disengagement and deescalation in East Ladakh are at an advanced stage.
    9:21 AM, 18 Nov
    British daily The Times, among other publications, reported on Tuesday that a professor at the Renmin University in Beijing had claimed during a lecture that Chinese troops turned two strategic hilltops “into a microwave oven”, forcing Indian soldiers to retreat
    9:21 AM, 18 Nov
    The Indian government on Tuesday night dismissed reports that the Chinese military had used microwave weapons against Indian soldiers during the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, forcing a retreat.
    11:26 PM, 17 Nov
    "Media articles on employment of microwave weapons in Eastern Ladakh are baseless. The news is FAKE," the Indian Army said in a tweet.
    11:26 PM, 17 Nov
    The Indian Army on Tuesday dismissed reports on the employment of microwave weapon by China in eastern Ladakh, calling it 'fake' news.
    11:24 PM, 17 Nov
    Joe Biden’s economic and trade policies, outlined by him for the first time since he became President Elect, appeared to blend some themes from U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy with some traditional pre-Trump American multilateralism.
    3:50 PM, 17 Nov
    Amid media reports that India and China have broadly agreed on a three-step process on disengagement of troops and withdrawal of weaponry from all major friction points in a time-bound manner to ease the Ladakh standoff, senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has made a massive claim.
    3:49 PM, 17 Nov
    India will avoid joining agreements which are actually trade pacts by stealth with China and instead explore trade agreements with developed countries with large markets such as the US and EU where Indian products and services would be competitive unlike ASEAN, officials said, a day after 15 Asia-Pacific countries signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.
    9:58 AM, 17 Nov
    Indian officials say the Chinese troops had intruded across the disputed border in a remote valley. China said the Indian soldiers’ actions had been provocative.
    8:42 AM, 17 Nov
    Tensions have run high since June when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed after being attacked by Chinese troops using rocks and clubs
    12:06 AM, 17 Nov
    Even as the 10-member ASEAN bloc has signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with five economies led by China, India is going to follow the policy of wait and watch till the new US presidency assumes office.
    12:05 AM, 17 Nov
    After eight years of hard negotiations, ASEAN (comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) signed the trade pact with five of its FTA partners -- China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand -- on Sunday.
    4:08 PM, 16 Nov
    India is at a strategically better position to negotiate after a dare devil action by the Indian soldiers at the Pangong Tso heights.
    3:29 PM, 16 Nov
    The military commander level talks are expected to be held this week. There is a glimmer of home as both sides are working out a detailed disengagement plan.
    3:03 PM, 16 Nov
    India realises that it needs to be prepared in the high seas in the wake of the aggression by China in easter Ladakh.
    2:52 PM, 16 Nov
    This year India had invited Australia for the war games and this was something that had upset China. The China Daily had chided the Australian government for sending warships to its doorsteps.
    2:46 PM, 16 Nov
    Second round of war games by QUAD. Malabar naval exercise off Goa coast to take place on Tuesday.
    2:29 PM, 16 Nov
    Under the plan that was shared during a meeting of top commanders last Friday, both sides will pull back from the contested Pangong Tso lake area and establish a buffer zone.
    1:49 PM, 16 Nov
    After months of fitful progress, the two sides are discussing a staggered disengagement from the high-altitude desert where temperatures have dipped to 18 degrees below Celsius, three Indian government officials told Reuters.
    1:10 PM, 16 Nov
    The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours have deployed tens of thousands of troops on the rugged frontier between India’s Ladakh region and the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau, raising the risk of further confrontation even while looking for ways to de-escalate.
    12:37 PM, 16 Nov
    Indian officials say the Chinese troops had intruded across the disputed border in a remote valley. China said the Indian soldiers’ actions had been provocative.
    11:50 AM, 16 Nov
    Tensions have run high since June when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed after being attacked by Chinese troops using rocks and clubs.
    11:38 AM, 16 Nov
    According to reports, India and China are formulating a plan that involves creating no-patrol zones, pulling back tanks and artillery, and using drones to verify the withdrawal, as the nuclear-armed Asian rivals seek to end a dangerous military standoff in the western Himalayas, Indian officials say.
    10:52 AM, 16 Nov
    Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a subtle but significant swipe at China, had hit out at "expansionist" forces that show a "distorted mindset which belongs to the 18th century"
    10:22 AM, 16 Nov
    India was equally positive about the Indo-Pacific policies announced recently by other nations.
    READ MORE

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X