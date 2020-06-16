India-China standoff LIVE: Clash between two countries enter its third month
New Delhi, July 06: While the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh entered its third month, officials has said that the ground situation remains tense and not much has changed after a series of talks aimed at de-escalation. The faceoff is likely to be a longdrawn affair, with the Army preparing for it to enter the winter months that are particularly hard in Ladakh.
Here are the highlights:
#WATCH Phunsuk Ladakhi, a poet recites his composition on the bravery of Indian Army personnel who fought in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/GSv9Lb677G— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/YPqOxAvtuK— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020