India-China standoff LIVE: Clash between two countries enter its third month

New Delhi, July 05: Even as tensions continue to soar with China, India had kept all its diplomatic channels open. The talks between External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo was kept a secret for strategic reasons. A spokesperson for the United States had said, “we are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control. We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation.”