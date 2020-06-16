  • search
    India-China standoff LIVE: Clash between two countries enter its third month

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: While the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh entered its third month, officials has said that the ground situation remains tense and not much has changed after a series of talks aimed at de-escalation. The faceoff is likely to be a longdrawn affair, with the Army preparing for it to enter the winter months that are particularly hard in Ladakh.

    India-China standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss situation with PM Modi

    Here are the highlights:

    11:27 AM, 6 Jul
    Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do: Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP President
    10:59 AM, 6 Jul
    China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by military force if it deems necessary. In elections and public opinion surveys, Taiwanese have overwhelmingly rejected political union with China.
    10:43 AM, 6 Jul
    Taiwan has scored a rare diplomatic victory in establishing relations with the independent region of Somaliland. Intense pressure from China has reduced self-governing, democratic Taiwan to having just 15 diplomatic allies and being excluded from the United Nations and most other international organizations where Beijing has leverage.
    10:31 AM, 6 Jul
    There has been high-level exchange of information between the two countries. India and the US are treading carefully, both sides aware that any overt show of support could set off the Chinese. High-level sources told that Jaishankar had, in addition to Pompeo, spoken to his counterparts from France, Germany, Japan, UK, Indonesia, Canada and Australia among others in the past week to apprise them of the situation as it is evolving.
    10:08 AM, 6 Jul
    The US has not been sitting on the sidelines as Indian and Chinese troops remain locked in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh. On June 22, a week after the Galwan clashes, US secretary of state Michael Pompeo called foreign minister S Jaishankar for a conversation on the current state of play at the LAC.
    10:00 AM, 6 Jul
    The extent of Chinese mobilisation along the LAC and its intrusions at certain points saw the government further scaling up the already accelerated pace of infrastructure development near the borders.
    9:50 AM, 6 Jul
    The ministry has also significantly increased the ceiling for sanction of new national highway works in border states. In Ladakh, for example, works up to Rs 589 crore can be approved against the earlier cap of Rs 72 crore. This comes at a time when the government is accelerating the development works in the newly created Union Territory and recent development of critical border roads is seen as an important trigger for Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control.
    9:40 AM, 6 Jul
    Speaking to ANI, Ladakhi said, "Whenever I write something, I write it on the basis of facts and not imagination like on -- Dalai Lama and Ladakh. Today, young and brave youth from all across are present in Ladakh. So it is the way of the earth that we have such heroes here. People from various districts are deployed in the Army."
    9:36 AM, 6 Jul
    As a warm gesture, Phunsuk Ladakhi, a poet recited his composition on the bravery of Indian Army who fought in the Galwan Valley clash.
    9:30 AM, 6 Jul
    The decision reflects the strategic imperatives that have emerged in the wake of the military face off and the government's renewed focus on stepping up the infrastructure in border areas so as to allow swifter and smoother movement of troops and military supply chains.
    9:22 AM, 6 Jul
    In a significant ramp up in the context of the ongoing border standoff with China, the road transport and highways ministry has increased four-fold the allocation for maintenance of border roads managed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) from Rs 30 crore to Rs 120 crore for this year.
    9:05 AM, 6 Jul
    Amid tensions on the India-China border in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind. The PM's visit came two days after his Leh visit. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a statement on the President's Twitter handle said.
    8:59 AM, 6 Jul
    To augment India's border infrastructure, a large number of highway projects are underway including in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, both by the BRO as well as NHIDCL, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.
    8:47 AM, 6 Jul
    China and the US have accused each other of stoking tension in the strategic waterway. The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were carrying out operations and exercises in the South China Sea "to support a free and open IndoPacific", the navy said in a statement.
    8:33 AM, 6 Jul
    Two US aircraft carriers were conducting exercises in the disputed South China Sea on Saturday, the US navy said, as China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the Pentagon and neighbouring states.
    8:22 AM, 6 Jul
    Around 40 Indian soldiers were seriously injured in the violent face-off. These soldiers had been moved for specialized treatment to Chandigarh and New Delhi ten days before the PM's visit. Over 70 Indian soldiers were injured in the violent clash with Chinese troops on June 15.
    8:16 AM, 6 Jul
    This is a significant rise in contrast to the fact that from 2008 to 2016, the government spending on these roads increased by just Rs 1,300 crore from Rs 3,300 crore in 2008 to Rs 4,600 crore in 2016.
    8:01 AM, 6 Jul
    India has almost tripled its expenditure on roads along the China border in the past four years compared to what it spent in the decade until 2016, resulting in significant upgrade of roads and bridges which is now at the core of the standoff with China.
    9:24 PM, 5 Jul
    This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his galvanising speech called out expansionist China.
    9:23 PM, 5 Jul
    Bhutan said, “Bhutan totally rejects the claim made by the Council Member of China. Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary is an integral and sovereign territory of Bhutan and at no point during the boundary discussions between Bhutan and China has it featured as a disputed area.”
    9:21 PM, 5 Jul
    After claiming India’s Galwan Valley and encroaching upon the Nepalese territory, expansionist China has now fixed its eyes on Bhutan claiming the eastern sector which borders Arunachal Pradesh.
    1:53 PM, 5 Jul
    Phunsuk Ladakhi, a poet recites his composition on the bravery of Indian Army personnel who fought in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh.
    1:52 PM, 5 Jul
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan today
    8:19 AM, 5 Jul
    NSA Ajit Doval, India’s Special Representative, to meet his Chinese counterpart.
    8:13 AM, 5 Jul
    There has been massive global support for India in midst of the stand off with China. Japan was the latest to join the International community in extending support to India.
    8:13 AM, 5 Jul
    New Delhi, July 05: Even as tensions continue to soar with China, India had kept all its diplomatic channels open. The talks between External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo was kept a secret for strategic reasons. A spokesperson for the United States had said, “we are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control. We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation.”
    10:14 PM, 4 Jul
    "On the Indian side, we have the prime minister going there, literally close to the ground zero, and praise the valiant sacrifice of 20 bravehearts at Galwan and just compare it to the Chinese side. They have not even acknowledged their casualties. Imagine the impact it could have on the minds of a Chinese soldier," Saha said.
    10:14 PM, 4 Jul
    He also talked about Modi paying glowing tributes to 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clashes and sought to contrast it with China's refusal to even acknowledge its military casualties.
    10:14 PM, 4 Jul
    Hailing Modi's visit to Ladakh, former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha said the "loudest message" from the visit was that India is not going to back-off in eastern Ladakh and that it will handle the situation with a "firm hand".
    10:13 PM, 4 Jul
    They also said that China is increasingly getting isolated internationally for its aggressive military posturing in Ladakh, South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region, and time has come for India to take advantage of the situation.
    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china narendra modi rajnath singh

