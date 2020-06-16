India-China standoff LIVE: Chinese Defence Ministry claims Beijing has sovereignty on Galwan Valley

  • search
    New Delhi, June 25: Even after the Indian and Chinese diplomats agreed to "sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Chinese Defence Ministry said that Beijing's claim to the Galwan Valley as the sovereignty over the region.

    Indo-China

    It can be seen that India had termed China's claim as "untenable" and said it is not in accordance with Beijing's own position in the past and Beijing had never claimed the valley since 1962.

    Here are the live updates:

    10:49 AM, 25 Jun
    Retired Army colonel and Maha Veer Chakra awardee Sonam Wangchuk claimed that India is yet to understand the Chinese mind and formulate a strong policy to deal with any situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.
    10:37 AM, 25 Jun
    Gen Naravane undertook an aerial survey of the forward areas in Ladakh and reviewed the situation with Northern Command chief Lt-General Y K Joshi and 14 Corps commander Lt-General Harinder Singh.
    10:29 AM, 25 Jun
    The satellite images on Wednesday showed that Chinese troops have come back in larger numbers to the “Patrolling Point-14 (PP-14)” area in the Galwan Valley region, the site of the brutal skirmish on June 15.
    10:24 AM, 25 Jun
    The Chinese troops have set up a much larger camp with gun positions in place of the observation post that was destroyed by Indian troops in the bloody clash of June 15.
    10:15 AM, 25 Jun
    China has brought back the tent-like structure that Indian troops had destroyed on June 15 near Patrol Point 14 in the Galwan Valley, escalating tensions that were expected to cool down after Monday’s corps commander-level talks.
    10:06 AM, 25 Jun
    Restoring status quo ante of mid-April is the test for government: AK Antony, Former defence minister
    9:50 AM, 25 Jun
    The two sides recalled the conversation last week and reaffirmed that they should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached on June 6.
    9:38 AM, 25 Jun
    Consignments originating from China are being subjected to thorough scrutiny at ports and airports, leading to huge holdups and delay in clearing of all goods, ranging from electronics to pharmaceuticals.
    9:29 AM, 25 Jun
    India not war-monger but will not settle for 'peace of graveyard': Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary
    9:19 AM, 25 Jun
    Army Chief awards five soldiers for valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan and Pangong Tso
    9:07 AM, 25 Jun
    India and China got down to the hard business of diplomatic negotiations to resolve the issue of Chinese intrusions and military build-up in eastern Ladakh with the ministry of external affairs saying both sides promised to "implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by senior commanders on June 6".
    8:59 AM, 25 Jun
    China reiterated that maintaining peace and tranquility along Sino-India border in common interests of both parties.
    8:47 AM, 25 Jun
    India and China agreed to implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation.
    8:35 AM, 25 Jun
    Three MPs of opposition Nepali Congress file a petition at Secretariat of House of Representatives demanding steps to take back 'lands encroached by China, through dialogue'.
    8:26 AM, 25 Jun
    As India and China hold diplomatic and military talks to disengage troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, new satellite images show that the Chinese have built a defensive position at the Galwan Valley site of the June 15 clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.
    8:57 PM, 24 Jun
    Ram Madhav said India is not war-monger but will not settle for "peace of the graveyard". "We want peace but we don't want peace of the graveyard, we want peace with self-respect," he said.
    8:56 PM, 24 Jun
    The border conflict with China is partly due to India's assertion of "ownership" of its territory, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Wednesday, holding that the analysis that China's recent aggression is meant to tell US president Donald Trump that it can do anything with its close ally is "valid".
    8:40 PM, 24 Jun
    The e-commerce companies said displaying the information is doable, but they need some time to implement it.
    8:29 PM, 24 Jun
    The DPIIT on Wednesday sought views of e-commerce firms like Amazon and Flipkart on mentioning the 'country of origin' on each product sold through their platforms.
    6:48 PM, 24 Jun
    Two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements&protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas&development of broader relationship b/w two countries: MEA
    6:48 PM, 24 Jun
    The two sides recalled the conversation last week b/w EAM and the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister&reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June: MEA
    6:47 PM, 24 Jun
    It was emphasised that India-China should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control: MEA
    6:47 PM, 24 Jun
    India-China discussed in detail developments in border areas,in particular,situation in Eastern Ladakh. Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on violent face off in Galwan Valley area on 15June: Ministry of External Affairs
    6:17 PM, 24 Jun
    Later, Army Chief General MM Naravane accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi visited Headquarters of Fire & Fury Corps, where he was briefed by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh
    6:16 PM, 24 Jun
    Army Chief was briefed by General Officer Commanding, Trishul Division about the prevailing situation & operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh. He interacted with troops deployed in the Sector and complimented them for their steadfastness and high morale.
    6:14 PM, 24 Jun
    Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday awarded commendation cards to the soldiers, who fought with the Chinese troops in face-offs in the Eastern Ladakh sector.
    5:24 PM, 24 Jun
    The Chinese army started its build up along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector on May 4 and deployed more than 10,000 troops along with heavy artillery, armoured regiments and defence batteries.
    5:23 PM, 24 Jun
    Even as India and China continue to talk, the Chinese have continued the build-up all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including the Finger area where they have strengthened themselves with more positions and constructions.
    4:31 PM, 24 Jun
    Defence Ministry spokesman Col Wu Qian said the two Defence Ministers are negotiating on the phone.
    4:29 PM, 24 Jun
    It comes two days after Chinese and Indian armies arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.
