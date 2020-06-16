India-China standoff LIVE: Chinese Defence Ministry claims Beijing has sovereignty on Galwan Valley

India

New Delhi, June 25: Even after the Indian and Chinese diplomats agreed to "sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Chinese Defence Ministry said that Beijing's claim to the Galwan Valley as the sovereignty over the region.

It can be seen that India had termed China's claim as "untenable" and said it is not in accordance with Beijing's own position in the past and Beijing had never claimed the valley since 1962.

Here are the live updates:

Retired Army colonel and Maha Veer Chakra awardee Sonam Wangchuk claimed that India is yet to understand the Chinese mind and formulate a strong policy to deal with any situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Gen Naravane undertook an aerial survey of the forward areas in Ladakh and reviewed the situation with Northern Command chief Lt-General Y K Joshi and 14 Corps commander Lt-General Harinder Singh. The satellite images on Wednesday showed that Chinese troops have come back in larger numbers to the "Patrolling Point-14 (PP-14)" area in the Galwan Valley region, the site of the brutal skirmish on June 15. The Chinese troops have set up a much larger camp with gun positions in place of the observation post that was destroyed by Indian troops in the bloody clash of June 15. China has brought back the tent-like structure that Indian troops had destroyed on June 15 near Patrol Point 14 in the Galwan Valley, escalating tensions that were expected to cool down after Monday’s corps commander-level talks. Restoring status quo ante of mid-April is the test for government: AK Antony, Former defence minister The two sides recalled the conversation last week and reaffirmed that they should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached on June 6. Consignments originating from China are being subjected to thorough scrutiny at ports and airports, leading to huge holdups and delay in clearing of all goods, ranging from electronics to pharmaceuticals. India not war-monger but will not settle for 'peace of graveyard': Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary Army Chief awards five soldiers for valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan and Pangong Tso India and China got down to the hard business of diplomatic negotiations to resolve the issue of Chinese intrusions and military build-up in eastern Ladakh with the ministry of external affairs saying both sides promised to "implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by senior commanders on June 6". China reiterated that maintaining peace and tranquility along Sino-India border in common interests of both parties. India and China agreed to implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation. Nepal: Three MPs of opposition Nepali Congress file a petition at Secretariat of House of Representatives demanding steps to take back 'lands encroached by China, through dialogue'. pic.twitter.com/Igmyp1nJkF — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020 Three MPs of opposition Nepali Congress file a petition at Secretariat of House of Representatives demanding steps to take back 'lands encroached by China, through dialogue'. As India and China hold diplomatic and military talks to disengage troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, new satellite images show that the Chinese have built a defensive position at the Galwan Valley site of the June 15 clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. Ram Madhav said India is not war-monger but will not settle for "peace of the graveyard". "We want peace but we don't want peace of the graveyard, we want peace with self-respect," he said. The border conflict with China is partly due to India's assertion of "ownership" of its territory, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Wednesday, holding that the analysis that China's recent aggression is meant to tell US president Donald Trump that it can do anything with its close ally is "valid". The e-commerce companies said displaying the information is doable, but they need some time to implement it. The DPIIT on Wednesday sought views of e-commerce firms like Amazon and Flipkart on mentioning the 'country of origin' on each product sold through their platforms. Two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements&protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas&development of broader relationship b/w two countries: MEA The two sides recalled the conversation last week b/w EAM and the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister&reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June: MEA It was emphasised that India-China should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control: MEA India-China discussed in detail developments in border areas,in particular,situation in Eastern Ladakh. Indian side conveyed its concerns on recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on violent face off in Galwan Valley area on 15June: Ministry of External Affairs Later, Army Chief General MM Naravane accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi visited Headquarters of Fire & Fury Corps, where he was briefed by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh Army Chief was briefed by General Officer Commanding, Trishul Division about the prevailing situation & operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh. He interacted with troops deployed in the Sector and complimented them for their steadfastness and high morale. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday awarded commendation cards to the soldiers, who fought with the Chinese troops in face-offs in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The Chinese army started its build up along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh sector on May 4 and deployed more than 10,000 troops along with heavy artillery, armoured regiments and defence batteries. Even as India and China continue to talk, the Chinese have continued the build-up all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including the Finger area where they have strengthened themselves with more positions and constructions. Defence Ministry spokesman Col Wu Qian said the two Defence Ministers are negotiating on the phone. It comes two days after Chinese and Indian armies arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan. There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods. There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same. The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2020 Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control. Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation. Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.'' Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation. Both sides have been ascertaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines says Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and discussed the situation along the LAC. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Lijian said. "Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions. The talks are being held between Major General Abhijit Bapat, the commander of the Karu based HQ3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart. The talks are being held at the site of the clash. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation. दो मुखी राजनीति



मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है



मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ?



और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं



छप्पन इंच की छाती कहाँ गयी ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 16, 2020 Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest. Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, China’s Global Times said while quoting foreign minister, Wang Yi. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue. He sought to know as to how Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should come out with a clearer picture. "Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh. The editor of Global Times posted on Twitter, “ based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.” The talks between the two sides are still continuing and efforts are on to defuse tensions between India and China after a violent clash occurred. The situation still remains fluid in Ladakh. Hectic talks are on to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control. The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development. "Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness & sacrifice.



Jai Hind!! — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) June 16, 2020 Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice, Union Minister, General V K Singh said. AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the killings of three Indian army personnel. "India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.