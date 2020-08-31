YouTube
    India-China standoff LIVE: China plots conspiracy against India, deploy three battalions along LAC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 09: Amid the ongoing tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China has started deploying its soldiers in large numbers near the LAC.

    China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

    On Monday, the Indian Army succeeded in foiling the incursion of People's Liberation Army (PLA) into Mukhri area of ​​Chushul, but more such actions are expected from China in the coming days.

    China

    Here are the Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:08 AM, 9 Sep
    In a mirror deployment, the Indian Army has also deployed its tanks and armored vehicles all around the LAC from where there is a possibility of a major attack from the Chinese troops.
    10:59 AM, 9 Sep
    Besides this, the battalions of tanks of 4 motorized divisions have taken up positions around the Spangur Gap.
    10:22 AM, 9 Sep
    China has also deployed two motorized divisions in Ladakh.The 4th Motorized Division is deployed in front of Chushul and the 6th Motorized Division is present from the west side of Pangong to Daulat Beg Oldi.
    10:14 AM, 9 Sep
    It is to be noted that Indian Army had succeeded in capturing Rechin La and Rezang La on August 29-30. From here the Indian Army can also keep an eye on Moldo Cantonment of China and PLA troops are now looking for opportunities to re-occupy these peaks of strategic importance.
    9:42 AM, 9 Sep
    All of these are part of the 62 Combined Arms Brigade present at Shikwan.
    8:54 AM, 9 Sep
    On September 1, China had deployed a battalion of the PLA Ground Force near Rechin La at LAC and has also deployed two battalions near the Spangur lake.
    9:24 PM, 8 Sep
    As tension escalated at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the sources said around 50-60 soldiers of Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) approached the Indian post in the southern bank of Pangong lake area at around 6pm but the Indian Army personnel posted there strongly confronted them, forcing their retreat.
    9:17 PM, 8 Sep
    Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday.
    9:16 PM, 8 Sep
    As a result of persistent efforts of Indian Army five missing hunters from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to the other side on 02 Sept 2020, were traced. Chinese Army on 08 Sept responded on Hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side. Formalities for their early transfer is being coordinated with the Chinese Army.
    9:15 PM, 8 Sep
    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday said China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had confirmed that five youth from Arunachal Pradesh who went missing three days ago were found on their side. Rijiju also said the modalities of the handover process of the youths were being worked out.
    3:31 PM, 8 Sep
    Armies of India and China continue to communicate with each other even as Chinese troops are in a face-off position with Indian troops near the Rezang La heights: Indian Army Sources
    3:24 PM, 8 Sep
    Firearms were not used by either side even during the violent skirmish in Galwan Valley on June 15, which left 20 Indian and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers dead.
    2:45 PM, 8 Sep
    We have seen reports in Chinese state media, including in China Daily and Huanqiu Shibao (Global Times), which had attributed some comments to NSA Shri Ajit Doval. These reports are completely false and are not based in facts.
    2:01 PM, 8 Sep
    While SCO doesn't deal with bilateral issues, he says, it can provide a platform for building mutual trust between members and help find common ground, says Russian DCM.
    1:57 PM, 8 Sep
    Moscow pleased with the fact that Indian and Chinese foreign ministers will be meeting this week: Russian DCM
    1:42 PM, 8 Sep
    The fresh escalation comes even as EAM S Jaishankar left for Moscow today morning, where he is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO.
    1:23 PM, 8 Sep
    1:12 PM, 8 Sep
    12:37 PM, 8 Sep
    The use of firearms marks a very serious escalation along the 3,488-km LAC, where no shots have been fired by either side for the last 45 years, since the military confrontation began in eastern Ladakh in early-May.
    12:01 PM, 8 Sep
    The Indian Army says that, "the statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience."
    11:45 AM, 8 Sep
    When dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops, says the Indian Army.
    11:09 AM, 8 Sep
    On 07 Sept, 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC: Army.
    10:38 AM, 8 Sep
    Along with this, investigate the matter and take action against the soldiers who opened fire so that such an incident does not happen again.
    10:22 AM, 8 Sep
    Zhang Shuili urged the Indian side to stop this dangerous game immediately and asked the Indian soldiers to return to their border.
    9:27 AM, 8 Sep
    China further accused India of severely violated agreements between the two sides and blamed that it is working towards increase regional tensions, calling it an act of provocation that leads to misunderstandings.
    8:57 AM, 8 Sep
    He said that during the operation, the Indian Army opened fire and threatened our soldiers.
    8:30 AM, 8 Sep
    Spokesperson of China's Western Theater Command, Colonel Zhang Shiuli, said that India, while acting provocative, illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake.
    10:58 PM, 7 Sep
    China, meanwhile, brushed off concerns over the whereabouts of the five youths and needled India, saying it has never recognised the northeastern state which it claims is part of south Tibet.
    10:57 PM, 7 Sep
    Engaged as porters and guides by the Indian army, the five villagers from the Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district who were part of a 7-member group which went for hunting in a jungle were reported missing by their families through social media last Friday.
    10:57 PM, 7 Sep
    The Arunachal Pradesh police on Monday said the whereabouts of the five youths from a village in the northeastern state on the India-China border allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) are not yet known.
