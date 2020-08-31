India-China standoff LIVE: China plots conspiracy against India, deploy three battalions along LAC

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: Amid the ongoing tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China has started deploying its soldiers in large numbers near the LAC.

On Monday, the Indian Army succeeded in foiling the incursion of People's Liberation Army (PLA) into Mukhri area of ​​Chushul, but more such actions are expected from China in the coming days.

Here are the Live updates:

Newest First Oldest First In a mirror deployment, the Indian Army has also deployed its tanks and armored vehicles all around the LAC from where there is a possibility of a major attack from the Chinese troops. Besides this, the battalions of tanks of 4 motorized divisions have taken up positions around the Spangur Gap. China has also deployed two motorized divisions in Ladakh.The 4th Motorized Division is deployed in front of Chushul and the 6th Motorized Division is present from the west side of Pangong to Daulat Beg Oldi. It is to be noted that Indian Army had succeeded in capturing Rechin La and Rezang La on August 29-30. From here the Indian Army can also keep an eye on Moldo Cantonment of China and PLA troops are now looking for opportunities to re-occupy these peaks of strategic importance. All of these are part of the 62 Combined Arms Brigade present at Shikwan. On September 1, China had deployed a battalion of the PLA Ground Force near Rechin La at LAC and has also deployed two battalions near the Spangur lake. As tension escalated at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the sources said around 50-60 soldiers of Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) approached the Indian post in the southern bank of Pangong lake area at around 6pm but the Indian Army personnel posted there strongly confronted them, forcing their retreat. Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As a result of persistent efforts of Indian Army five missing hunters from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to the other side on 02 Sept 2020, were traced. Chinese Army on 08 Sept responded on Hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had confirmed that five youth from Arunachal Pradesh who went missing three days ago were found on their side. Rijiju also said the modalities of the handover process of the youths were being worked out. Armies of India and China continue to communicate with each other even as Chinese troops are in a face-off position with Indian troops near the Rezang La heights: Indian Army Sources We have seen reports in Chinese state media, including in China Daily and Huanqiu Shibao (Global Times), which had attributed some comments to NSA Shri Ajit Doval. These reports are completely false and are not based in facts. While SCO doesn't deal with bilateral issues, he says, it can provide a platform for building mutual trust between members and help find common ground, says Russian DCM. Moscow pleased with the fact that Indian and Chinese foreign ministers will be meeting this week: Russian DCM The fresh escalation comes even as EAM S Jaishankar left for Moscow today morning, where he is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO. The fresh escalation comes even as EAM S Jaishankar left for Moscow today morning, where he is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO. Firearms were not used by either side even during the violent skirmish in Galwan Valley on June 15, which left 20 Indian and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers dead. The use of firearms marks a very serious escalation along the 3,488-km LAC, where no shots have been fired by either side for the last 45 years, since the military confrontation began in eastern Ladakh in early-May. The Indian Army says that, "the statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience." When dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops, says the Indian Army. On 07 Sept, 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC: Army. Along with this, investigate the matter and take action against the soldiers who opened fire so that such an incident does not happen again. Zhang Shuili urged the Indian side to stop this dangerous game immediately and asked the Indian soldiers to return to their border. China further accused India of severely violated agreements between the two sides and blamed that it is working towards increase regional tensions, calling it an act of provocation that leads to misunderstandings. He said that during the operation, the Indian Army opened fire and threatened our soldiers. Spokesperson of China's Western Theater Command, Colonel Zhang Shiuli, said that India, while acting provocative, illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake. China, meanwhile, brushed off concerns over the whereabouts of the five youths and needled India, saying it has never recognised the northeastern state which it claims is part of south Tibet. Engaged as porters and guides by the Indian army, the five villagers from the Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district who were part of a 7-member group which went for hunting in a jungle were reported missing by their families through social media last Friday. The Arunachal Pradesh police on Monday said the whereabouts of the five youths from a village in the northeastern state on the India-China border allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) are not yet known. Chinese troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday. A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area. Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Army's statement Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army So far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh: Indian Army Sources "Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. Days before the Chinese Army tried to carry out fresh transgressions near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh for operational deployment and they are still carrying out extensive flying there. Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has already conveyed to all the senior commanders of the Army, overseeing the operation of the frontline formations along the LAC, to keep up a significantly high state of alertness and maintain the aggressive posturing to deal with any Chinese "misadventure", sources said. Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI According to reports, China has reportedly built a surface-to-air missile near a lake, which is a part of the Kailash-Mansarovar. The Indian Army has significantly enhanced deployment of troops and weapons in all "strategic points" around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh following an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese PLA to unilaterally change the status quo in the area, authoritative sources said on Monday. The Army has also further bolstered overall surveillance mechanisms in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after foiling China''s fresh attempt to occupy an area on the southern bank of Pangong lake, they said. We are cognizant of China's rise. Being an immediate neighbour, we are directly impacted by it. India has also been rising in this period. If you have two countries with billion of people each, it's important they reach some kind of understanding & equilibrium: EAM S Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar Height occupied by Indian Army troops including a special operations battalion is south of Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Thakung. Height was lying dormant&can give strategic advantage to side which holds it for controlling the southern bank of lake&areas around: Sources told ANI. China is ready to work with its neighbors to resolve issues left over from history through friendly consultation in the spirit of building friendship and partnership said Wang. With regard to the recent China-India border dispute, Wang said that China has always been committed to maintaining stability along the China-India border and will not be the first to complicate or escalate the situation. China's Western Theatre Command said that Indian troops once again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control near the south bank of the Pangong Lake and Reqin mountain pass on Monday. A special operations battalion was recently inducted into the area & on the night of August 29-30 moved into the area & occupied the heights from where Chinese troops were present barely a few hundred meters: Sources Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Jaishankar said India has been “cognisant” of China’s rise and is impacted by it as an immediate neighbour. “But India has been rising too, and that’s equally important to remember,” he said. Asked about the Pakistan-China nexus, the minister said India factored it in while making policy. The defence ministry on Monday inked contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore for six new regiments of the indigenous Pinaka multi-launch artillery rocket systems, which have a strike range of 40-km. The six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with automated gun-aiming and -positioning system and 45 command posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T, along with 330 vehicles from BEML. In a strategically significant move, the Indian Army has occupied the height on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh which will give it an upper hand in the area. Sources said that on the night of August 29-30, a special operations battalion moved into the area and occupied the heights with Chinese troops barely a few hundred meters away. Chinese Embassy in India releases statement on India-China border situation; says, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso." Chinese Embassy in India further reads, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control & restrain frontline troops." India-China border not yet demarcated, there will always be problems: Chinese foreign minister Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts. He also said that China is ready to manage all issues through dialogue with India. Wang, who is currently on a tour of Europe, made the remarks during an ineteraction at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris on Monday.