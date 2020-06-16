India-China standoff LIVE: Armies of India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Aug 01: China has mobilised a battalion strength of People's Liberation Army soldiers near Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass, one of the locations along the Line of Actual Control that have witnessed movement of Chinese troops over the last few weeks outside of the Ladakh sector, according to reports.
Newest FirstOldest First
8:52 AM, 2 Aug
Armies of India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control today. In the meeting scheduled to start at 11am today, India side will focus on complete disengagement by China in the Finger area: Indian Army Sources
8:51 AM, 2 Aug
#WATCH An anti-China protest was organized by Canada-Hong Kong Link, Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora in Toronto, Canada on August 1. pic.twitter.com/2KGGP7EeF1
Canada: An anti-China protest was organized by Canada-Hong Kong Link, Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese diaspora in Toronto on August 1.
10:52 PM, 1 Aug
“Bangladesh was fully briefed (about the India-China border tensions). They even conveyed in confidence that they are with us on this issue,” the official told The Print.
10:52 PM, 1 Aug
Dhaka was “fully briefed” about the India-China tensions in Ladakh, a top Indian official exclusively told ThePrint a day after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said New Delhi had not sent them any verbal notes on the Galwan Valley clash.
10:49 PM, 1 Aug
China has mobilised a battalion strength of People’s Liberation Army soldiers near Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass, one of the locations along the Line of Actual Control that have witnessed movement of Chinese troops over the last few weeks outside of the Ladakh sector, according toreports.
10:49 PM, 1 Aug
They said the armies of the two countries are now expected to hold the next round of Corps commander-level talks next week to thrash out modalities to take forward the disengagement process from the Finger points at Pangong Tso.
10:48 PM, 1 Aug
Sources said the government has set the ball rolling in procurement of high-altitude clothing and other required equipment for its soldiers posted in the region.
10:48 PM, 1 Aug
"We are preparing to maintain the current strength. That is the plan as of now based on the assessment of the current scenario," said a source.
10:48 PM, 1 Aug
Government sources said maintaining the current level of troops and weaponry in the high-altitude region will require extensive preparations as the temperature drops beyond minus 20 degrees Celsius in the region in peak winter months.
10:48 PM, 1 Aug
They said the top military and strategic brass reviewed the overall situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere on Saturday, adding Army chief Gen MM Naravane has been regularly updating Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on matters relating to operational preparedness.
10:47 PM, 1 Aug
The Indian Army is making elaborate preparations for the long haul in eastern Ladakh even as it awaits confirmation from the Chinese military for the fifth round of military talks which was earlier expected to take place this week, they said.
10:47 PM, 1 Aug
They said the Indian Air Force(IAF) will also remain on high alert in the forward air bases along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while the Navy will maintain its aggressive deployment in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR) to keep up pressure on China.
10:46 PM, 1 Aug
The Indian Army is preparing to maintain its current strength of troops, tanks and other weaponry in all key areas in eastern Ladakh in the harsh winter months as a resolution to the border row with China in the mountainous region shows no signs of early resolution, people familiar with the developments said on Saturday.
5:17 PM, 1 Aug
Chinese has been given a miss in the list of foreign languages offered to students at the secondary school level in the National Education Policy (NEP), which was launched earlier this week.
5:03 PM, 1 Aug
Although the PLA has disengaged from patrolling points 14 (Galwan), 15-16 (Hot Springs), a smattering of adversary troops are still on forward location at patrolling point 17 A (Gogra) and withdrawal from all contested finger features is a distance away at the Pangong Tso.
4:51 PM, 1 Aug
“After the PLA aggression, we don’t trust the Chinese and fear that they will come back again north of Pangong Tso as summer arrives in 2021,” said a military commander.
4:39 PM, 1 Aug
Underscoring that this could be the only way for now to make Indian territory off-limits for an expansionist China and hold peace on the border.
4:32 PM, 1 Aug
"It looks unlikely that we would not be able to take our eyes off the border," said an army commander.
4:26 PM, 1 Aug
If it still falls short, the plan B is to divert stocks from locations such as Thoise, the base station for soldiers deployed in Siachen Glacier.
4:20 PM, 1 Aug
The government has already sounded out its embassies in US, Russia and Europe to locate manufacturers of high-altitude clothing and snow tent manufacturers for emergency purchases.
4:10 PM, 1 Aug
In Ladakh and elsewhere, the troop movements and the mistrust has led the army to prepare to station soldiers in the icy heights of Ladakh through the winter irrespective of how the disengagement and de-escalation efforts pan out.
3:55 PM, 1 Aug
“It is a signal that the Chinese troops are prepared,” a second army officer said. He added that India has matched the strength of the PLA troops and is keeping a close watch on Nepal in context of its recent border claims.
3:44 PM, 1 Aug
At Lipulekh Pass, PLA has moved a battalion - approximately a 1,000 soldiers - at some distance from the border.
3:36 PM, 1 Aug
Kathmandu escalated tensions with India this year after it changed its political map to count the Kalapani area including Lipulekh - which lies close to the tri-junction of India-China-Nepal - as its own.
3:15 PM, 1 Aug
The Lipulekh Pass is also used for annual barter trade during June-October between tribal populations living on either side of the Indo-China LAC.
2:53 PM, 1 Aug
Lipulekh Pass, which falls on the Mansarovar Yatra route, has been in the headlines for the last few months after Nepal objected to a 80-km road built by India to the Himalayan pass.
2:42 PM, 1 Aug
Chinese troops have augmented its presence on its side of the LAC elsewhere too.
2:23 PM, 1 Aug
Simultaneously, Indian military officers in Ladakh noticed a huge effort by Chinese troops to bolster its strength in the depth areas, and give infrastructure projects on its side a hard push.
2:10 PM, 1 Aug
There has been thinning of troops at the standoff points but the disengagement is still work in progress.
2:00 PM, 1 Aug
Three weeks later, both sides agreed to start the disengagement and de-escalation of troops at the standoff points after a conversation between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
READ MORE
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled.
3:14 PM, 16 Jun
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.
3:15 PM, 16 Jun
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.
3:16 PM, 16 Jun
We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces.
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control.
3:29 PM, 16 Jun
Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation.
Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.''
3:29 PM, 16 Jun
Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation.
3:33 PM, 16 Jun
Both sides have been ascertaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.
3:33 PM, 16 Jun
China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines says Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry
3:34 PM, 16 Jun
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and discussed the situation along the LAC.
3:37 PM, 16 Jun
Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Lijian said.
3:38 PM, 16 Jun
"Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times
3:39 PM, 16 Jun
The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2)
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions.
3:40 PM, 16 Jun
The talks are being held between Major General Abhijit Bapat, the commander of the Karu based HQ3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart. The talks are being held at the site of the clash.
3:45 PM, 16 Jun
Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation.
3:46 PM, 16 Jun
दो मुखी राजनीति
मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है
मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ?
और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं
Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest.
3:46 PM, 16 Jun
Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, China’s Global Times said while quoting foreign minister, Wang Yi.
3:52 PM, 16 Jun
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue. He sought to know as to how Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should come out with a clearer picture.
4:03 PM, 16 Jun
"Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh.
4:11 PM, 16 Jun
The editor of Global Times posted on Twitter, “ based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.”
4:39 PM, 16 Jun
The talks between the two sides are still continuing and efforts are on to defuse tensions between India and China after a violent clash occurred.
4:41 PM, 16 Jun
The situation still remains fluid in Ladakh. Hectic talks are on to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control.
5:06 PM, 16 Jun
The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.
5:06 PM, 16 Jun
"Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.
5:08 PM, 16 Jun
Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness & sacrifice.
Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice, Union Minister, General V K Singh said.
5:15 PM, 16 Jun
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the killings of three Indian army personnel.
5:16 PM, 16 Jun
"India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more