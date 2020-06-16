India-China standoff: Congress says shocking, unbelievable and unacceptable!

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 16: The Congress on Tuesday termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.

"Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said that india needs to ensure "befitting retaliation". He said Indian Army officials fell victim to unscrupulous Chinese aggression.

Our Army Jawans including Colonel have been fallen victims to unscrupulous Chinese aggression. @PMOIndia we need befitting retaliation, retaliation, retaliation!



I pay my homage to the brave souls who have laid down their precious lives for the sake of Our Motherland — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 16, 2020

Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Government. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said.

They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.