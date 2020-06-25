India-China standoff: Chidambaram takes a jibe at Centre over two countries' border row

  • search
    New Delhi, June 25: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that it is undeniable that the status quo was changed by Chinese troops in April-June 2020.

    Chidambaram

    Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "People are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo ante."

    During his two day visit, he had an on the spot assessment about the stand off points with China in east Ladakh. He had also directed the troops to enhance patrolling of all the 65 points on the Line of Actual Control with the support of the Indo-Tibet Border Police.

    The senior Congress leader said that China has once again asserted their claim to the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and described it as an "extraordinary demand". He also asked if the Centre would now take a firm stand on restoring "status quo ante".

    Get back our land from China, opposition MPs in Nepal demand

    "Will BJP-led NDA government once again reassert India's claim and demand that "status quo ante" must be restored?" he added.

    Meanwhile, the Chinese side is believed to have increased its military activity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

    On June 22, the satellite imagery of the area showed concentration of soldiers, military vehicles, earth-moving machinery, structures near the same point where Indian and Chinese troops clashed on June 15 in a violent face-off that led to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
