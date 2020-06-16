India-China standoff: Anand Mahindra says time to stand by martyred soldiers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 16: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday has said that eventually people will come to know the truth behind the clash but now is the time to stand in support of the martyred soldiers.

We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2020

Meahe Congress termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development.

"Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.