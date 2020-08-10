India-China stand off unlikely to overshadow BRICS, SCO summits

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: India has said that it expects an early end to the stand off with China. The same was conveyed to Russia and India said that the end of the stand-off will ensure a greater success of the forthcoming BRICS and SCO summits, which would be hosted by President, Vladimir Putin in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier, Xi Jinping will be present.

Sources tell Oneindia that Russia is holding back channel talks with both India and China in a bid to resolve the ongoing boundary dispute. In the wake of this New Delhi has conveyed to Russia that the stand-off would end soon.

The source also said that India will take part in the BRICS and SCO summits. The summits were to be held in July at Russia, but the same was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moscow is now planning on hosting the summits in October. There is a likelihood that the summits may be held through video conferencing this year.

Meanwhile,India has told China two pull back troops from the Dapsang-Daulat Beg Oldie sector of eastern Ladakh. During the talks between the two sides, India also told China to stop further construction activities in the area.

Sources tell OneIndia that during the talks, India once again stressed upon the importance of reducing tensions in the Depsang plains. This has been a major flash point for several years now, owing to the perceptions of the Line of Actual Control.

The military level talks between the two sides was held on Saturday between 11 am and 7,30 pm. India stressed on the fact that the PLA troops who are camping near the Bottleneck area in the Depsang plains since May should not block Indian soldiers from going to their Patrolling Points-10, 11, 12 and 13.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to reduce tensions at the Depsang Plains, where there is a massive build up of troops of both sides. The meeting would discuss ways to de-escalate as well as disengage. India will also seek restoration of patrolling rights for its soldiers.