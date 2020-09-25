India-China joint statement reflects stated commitment to disengage

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: The first joint statement issued after the 7th round of military commander level talks reflects the stated commitment of both sides to disengage along the Line of Actual Control.

The spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said that the meeting took place after a gap of nearly 50 days, but resulted in a joint statement.

On Monday, Corps commanders of the two sides held a crucial round of talks following which both sides announced a series of decisions including to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

He further added that disengagement of troops is a complex process and will need mutually agreed reciprocal actions between the two sides.Even as two sides work towards complete disengagement in all friction areas, it is at the same time also necessary to ensure stability on the ground.. The latest senior commanders meeting should be seen in this overall context.

"The way ahead will be to refrain from making any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, while the two sides continue their discussions to achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas and to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the MEA spokesperson also said.

