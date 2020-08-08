India-China hold Major General level talks at Daulat Beg Oldie

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: India and China are holding Major General level talks to discuss de-escalation and disengagement.

The meeting is being held at the Daulat Beg Oldie-Tianwendian border meeting point on the Line of Actual Control.

The primary agenda of the meeting is to reduce tensions at the Depsang Plains, where there is a massive build up of troops of both sides. The meeting would discuss ways to de-escalate as well as disengage. India will also seek restoration of patrolling rights for its soldiers.

Following the meeting that was held last Sunday by the two sides, a high powered panel headed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval reviewed the Chinese response. Following the meeting, India conveyed to Beijing on hotline that it is in no hurry to de-escalate, unless and until the Chinese dis-engage as agreed by the military commanders.

During the meeting on August 2, China had suggested that India move back in order to break the deadlock. The west of Finger 4 was under India's control and the suggestion by China that India moves back here is not acceptable, officials familiar with the developments told OneIndia.

The high powered committee also known as the China Study Group held discussions on Tuesday and analysed the response by the Chinese. The meeting that lasted three hours was also attended by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar and Army Chief General M M Naravane.

The fifth meeting of the commanders was held on August 2. The panel headed by NSA Doval is informally known as the China Study Group.

The source said that India reiterated to China for complete disengagement and de-escalation. India also sought for full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as had been agreed upon during the earlier meetings.

The Indian side also sought for restoration of status quo ante along the Line of Actual Control, the source also added. The official cited above said that the Doval led panel would analyse China's response during the talks.

During the meeting of the military commanders on Sunday, India said that it wanted immediate disengagement at patrolling point 17 (Gogra) and Pangong Tso fingers. While the de-escalation at these points would be a short term solution, diplomatic channels are looking at a long term solution as well which would ensure that the soldiers of both sides are kept apart.