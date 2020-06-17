  • search
    India-China face-off: Loss of soldiers disturbing, painful, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    New Delhi, June 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday mourned the loss of 20 soldiers who died in the line of duty in a violent face-off with China in the Galwan Valley. It is reportedly said that four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the face-off.

    Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said, "The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army."

      "The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's bravehearts," the Defence Minister said.

      Tensions between the two sides flared up in early May following clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). On the Chinese side, it is alleged that 43 soldiers have been killed or seriously injured, though the Indian Army's statement did not refer to this.

      This response by the Defence Minister came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre government over the incident. Gandhi also demanded to know "why is the PM silent?" and raised questions on the Chinese aggression.

      "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" Gandhi tweeted.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 14:05 [IST]
