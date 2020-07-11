  • search
    India, China disengagement 'a work in progress': Jaishankar

    New Delhi, July 11: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday said that the disengagement process underway between the troops of India and China along their Line of Actual Control border is "very much a work in progress."

    "We have agreed on the need to disengage because the troops on both sides are deployed very close to each other. So there is a disengagement and de-escalation process which has been agreed upon. It has just commenced. It is very much work in progress. So at this point I would not like to say anything more than that," Jaishankar said in response to a question on India-China border tension.

    The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

    In the last five days, Chinese military has withdrawn troops from three friction points in line with a disengagement understanding with Indian Army.

    Both sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
