India, China disengage after violent face-off in Galwan valley leaves many dead

New Delhi, June 16: Indian Army on Tuesday said that as many as 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the Indian Army said on Tuesday night.

The statement further attributed the deaths to sub-zero temperatures at the high altitude terrains.

"Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the statement said.

Reports said the Chinese side also suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the numbers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about last night's clash as well the overall situation in eastern Ladakh after he held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

Reportedly, it is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Military said the two armies held major general-level talks at the site of the clash.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a brief statement.

"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," it said.